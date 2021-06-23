Make your Lincoln Solo Nationals party plans for 2021

The registration window is about to open for the 2021 Tire Rack Solo Nationals. If you missed the announcement about the registration process, you can review that information here. But the gist is it will be a tiered process, with Tier 1 opening up Wednesday, June 23 at 3pm CDT. Tier 2 registration opens the following Wednesday, June 30, at 3pm CDT. Registration for those falling within Tier 3 opens Wednesday, July 7, at 3pm CDT. And while you’re at it, be sure to check your class run days here, and review Test-N-Tune information right here.