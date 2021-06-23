Cancel
Sen. Wyden outlines new drug pricing plan as talks drag on

By Politico
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden on Tuesday outlined a proposal for curbing prescription drug prices as pressure ramps up on Democratic lawmakers to use the reforms to pay for other priorities in a massive infrastructure package. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say.

Congress & Courts

Sen. Wyden proposes new shield law to protect journalists’ phone, email records

Sen. Ron Wyden, a longtime critic of government surveillance programs, proposed legislation Monday designed to protect journalists’ data from government subpoenas in the wake of recent admissions by the Justice Department that investigators seized reporters’ records hoping to identify sources. The bill, called Protect Reporters from Excessive State Suppression (PRESS)...
Congress & Courts

Sen. Warren leads Biogen’s Alzheimer drug Medicare inquiry

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is leading an effort to examine the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) recent approval of a drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease and its impact on Medicare. The FDA on June 7 approved the drug called Aduhelm — the first FDA-approved medication to treat Alzheimer's — produced...
Congress & Courts

Group that boosted Menendez re-election now spending to lobby him

A grassroots organization that spent $3.5 million to help re-elect U.S. Senator Bob Menendez in 2018 has launched a six-figure campaign to convince him to support lower prescription drug prices. Patients For Affordable Drugs Now played a pivotal role in Menendez’s last campaign after airing hard-hitting TV ads crushing Republican...
Business

Negotiate prices for drugs on Medicare Part D

Labor shortages, supply-chain gaps, technology-related problems and the infusion of government money into the economy, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused a spike in inflation that has some members of Congress predicting that the sky is about to fall. They have not acted, however, on an aspect of inflation...
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Progressives ramp up Medicare expansion push in Congress

Progressives are ramping up their push to expand Medicare in an upcoming legislative package, with the goal of lowering the eligibility age and adding new benefits. The Congressional Progressive Caucus made its case to White House counselor Steve Ricchetti in a meeting Tuesday, saying they want eligibility to kick in at 60 instead of 65 and coverage extended to dental, vision and hearing.
POTUS
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Business

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Pharmaceuticals

New Guidance Aims to Protect People Taking Prescription Opioids from Accidental Opioid Emergencies

(BPT) - An accidental opioid overdose can happen to anyone using opioid medicines, in any community. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a substantial increase in opioid overdose deaths across the United States that coincided with the implementation of widespread mitigation measures for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.[1] The most recent provisional data available from the CDC indicates that nearly 68,000 opioid overdose deaths occurred in the 12-month period ending in November 2020, representing a worsening of the opioid overdose epidemic and the largest number of opioid overdoses for a 12-month period ever recorded.[2]
Public Health

A N.J. health system can now detect highly transmissible Delta variant

The Delta variant remains a growing threat in New Jersey. Although COVID-19 infection rates continue falling, the highly transmissible coronavirus strain that originated in India still worries experts. Cases of the Delta variant have risen 20% to 25% in the past month among the samples Hackensack Meridian Health has received, according to Dr. David Perlin, chief scientific officer and senior vice president at its Center for Discovery and Innovation.
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton, Bilirakis, and Castor File Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Female Drivers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-FL), and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) filed bipartisan legislation to improve the federal government’s vehicle safety testing practices, specifically those involving the use of crash test dummies. The Furthering Advanced and Inclusive Research for Crash Tests Act (FAIR Crash Tests Act) would order a comprehensive Government Accountability Office (GAO) study of current federal vehicle safety tests and how those tests impact the safety of all drivers and passengers. It also requires a GAO evaluation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s failure to use crash test dummies that represent the driving public, especially women, while assessing vehicle safety through its 5-star safety rating program. Current tests fail to use crash test dummies that are representative of women, especially in the driver’s seat, even though research suggests that women have a higher likelihood of being killed or significantly injured in a car crash. Alarmingly, 8,500 women were killed in car crashes in the U.S. in 2018, with 61 percent of the women being in the driver’s seat.
Health

For years, in-state education options for Alaskans seeking a career in nursing were limited. That's starting to change.

For decades, there were just a few in-state education options for Alaskans considering a career in nursing. Those options have expanded in recent years — and local health experts say the growth is a hopeful sign for a state that has in the past relied on a transient, non-resident workforce as a fragile fix for a nursing shortage that is predicted to worsen over time.
Health
KFI AM 640

Medicare Overpays on Roughly Half of Generic Meds, Per USC Study

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A USC study released today comparing Medicare prescription drug prices with those paid by Costco members found that the federal government overpaid on roughly half of the most common generic medicines in 2018. The study -- which appears as a research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine...
POTUS
Axios

Biden outlines plan to get more Americans vaccinated

President Biden on Tuesday announced the White House's latest plan to get more Americans vaccinated as inoculation numbers slow across the U.S. Why it matters: Biden said the highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is responsible for half of the coronavirus cases in the country, and is continuing to grow among the unvaccinated population.

