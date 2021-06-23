Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan officer overcome with tears after fatally shooting teen in viral video

By Biba Adams
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Michigan officer who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman during a Juneteenth parade in Flint was later spotted breaking down in tears after the shooting. The woman who was fatally shot has been identified as Briana Sykes. Michigan State Police have said witnesses confirmed that Sykes drove up to an officer directing traffic Saturday and fired at him. The unnamed officer returned fire, striking her, and Sykes later died from her injuries.

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

Michigan State
Flint, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
#Police Shooting#Viral Video#Michigan State Police#Juneteenth#Abc 12#The Citizen Reporter#Mi State Police
