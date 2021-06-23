Michigan officer overcome with tears after fatally shooting teen in viral video
The Michigan officer who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman during a Juneteenth parade in Flint was later spotted breaking down in tears after the shooting. The woman who was fatally shot has been identified as Briana Sykes. Michigan State Police have said witnesses confirmed that Sykes drove up to an officer directing traffic Saturday and fired at him. The unnamed officer returned fire, striking her, and Sykes later died from her injuries.thegrio.com