Bentley’s specially prepared Continental GT3 finished in second place in the Time Attack I class and in fourth place overall at this year’s Pikes Peak. The Continental GT3 Pikes Peak was driven by Rhys Millen, who completed this year’s shorter course in 6:36.281 despite suffering a late engine issue. Millen took the 750 HP racer and set a blistering pace over the first two sectors of the route, entering the third and final sector 12 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. However, a boost pressure problem presented itself a few corners from the finish line, costing Bentley and Millen 16 seconds and the first position in the class.