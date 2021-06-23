Cancel
Technology

Deque review

By Jonas P. DeMuro
TechRadar
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeque is an industry leader in web accessibility, providing both browser based automated testing, and more human expertise to create the most accessible web content. While we appreciate the free trial, it is a shortfall that there is no transparency in pricing. Still, for those looking for a major player in this space, Deque easily makes the short list.

www.techradar.com
Internet
Creative Bloq

Squarespace review

Our Squarespace review is here to help you make the right decision about the super-poplar website builder. As creating websites becomes increasingly popular among professionals, the selection of best website builders on offer continues to expand. But with this range of choices comes a dilemma: how do you decide which platform best suits your needs?
Technology TechRadar

GoToConnect review

GoToConnect combines flexible VoIP and messaging with GoToMeeting video conferencing software. It offers excellent call routing control and reporting features and enables the use of over 180 hardware calling devices. Searching for the best VoIP service for your business? Then it’s worth taking a closer look at GoToConnect, the successor...
Technology TechRadar

Mitel MiCloud review review

Mitel MiCloud Connect is a VoIP service that enables employees and customers to communicate seamlessly in a digital environment. Choose from three plans depending on your business’s needs. If you're a business owner, communication is no doubt essential to your success. But, thanks to advances in the digital landscape, it’s...
Internet TechRadar

Accessible360 review

A step based approach to increasing web accessibility is certainly appealing as it is simple, and hard to take exception with. However, the significant misses of the totally opaque pricing, the lack of some support options, and the dearth of user reviews leave us wanting for more. Accessible360 is a...
Technology tvtechnology.com

Aveco Launches Gemini MAM

PRAGUE— Aveco has debuted its new Gemini Media Asset Management (MAM) solution for cloud, hybrid-cloud and on-premises use. “The introduction of the Gemini MAM brings powerful tools that are easy to use, so people can concentrate on the task at hand, anywhere in the world and on any browser,” said Pavel Potuzak, CEO of Aveco.
Electronics TechRadar

Xplora XMOVE review

An activity tracker designed to be used by families, the Xplora XMOVE includes gamification and rewards, but operates at a fairly basic level. Build quality isn't perfect, but there's sufficient water resistance for swimming and a comfortable fit at all times. Super lightweight and great value, this Bluetooth-powered activity tracker may not be the most accurate way to track activity, but it’s probably the most fun at this low price.
Video Games gamecritics.com

Strangeland Review

HIGH Solving most of the puzzles without having to dial for help. LOW Getting stuck at the end, despite a simple solution. WTF Down to Earth by Ozzy Osbourne was a real inspiration!. Throughout history, masterpieces that use allegories in tandem with elegantly-woven narrative — like John Milton’s Paradise Lost...
Video Games sirusgaming.com

Monobot – Review

Monobot is a game I can’t decide whether I hate or love it. As a fan of sci-fi flicks, this sort of setting hooked me immediately, and throughout the entirety of the play experience I felt something more, a beautiful story on the edges of being told, but certain factors hold back this gem, imperfections riddling its shine that I have to bring to a head in the review. This can be seen as early on as the opening menu. In the current build, I have my hands on, no use of the D-pad was used on the menu, having to use the stick is not a negative per se, but I do question why it was added. Also, there was no inclusion of borderless window, a key feature I feel in the modern age, as instead, it had windowed Fullscreen, basically meaning I could take my mouse off the game, but it would just close it, questioning why the option is there when alt-tabbing exists.
Video Games gamingrespawn.com

Afterparty Review

As a fan of Night School Studio’s previous side-scroller hit Oxenfree, I was incredibly intrigued to try out their edgy-looking release Afterparty back in 2019. The trailer immediately sucks you in with its unique art style and impressive voice acting, with a plotline vaguely reminiscent of a hellish Superbad reference gone wrong.
Technology ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fujitsu upgrades COLMINA tools

Fujitsu has launched a new version of the Fujitsu Manufacturing Industry Solution COLMINA Digital Production Preparation VPS, a series of tools to support the digital transformation of production preparation tasks in manufacturing. The latest version offers enhanced functions, including a feature that allows users to create a 3D bill of...
Computers newrelic.com

Introduction to OpenTelemetry with freeCodeCamp.org

When I first joined New Relic, I really didn't understand the importance of observability, because I came from a frontend background. As I began learning about why observability was valuable for developers, I started digging deeper into the open source ecosystem and learning what makes it possible for modern apps to maintain uptime. I learned more about OpenTelemetry, a popular open source tool for monitoring your apps and websites, but it was intimidating because I couldn't find any introductory tutorials online guiding me through the process of instrumentation.
Software No Film School

How to Integrate Fusion & Fairlight in Your Workflow

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve is one of the most powerful editing and color grading apps out there, but there are a whole host of tools in Motion Graphics, Sound Design, and even Visual Effects you should be taking advantage of as well. Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve is head and shoulders the default...
Economy
Amomama

Car Salesman Humiliates Poor Man, Gets Taught a Lesson

A car salesman tells a poor man to go away because there’s no way he can afford anything in the dealership but learns a humbling lesson the very next day. Cole Jackson always considered himself an amazing salesman. He had the kind of charisma that could convince people to buy anything wherever he worked. However, he also had a keen eye for spotting the best customers.
Electronics Photonics.com

Smart 3D Cameras

The rc_visard series of smart 3D cameras from Matrix Vision GmbH is designed for machine vision and robotic applications. With the rc_reason software suite, the cameras were developed for stationary and mobile robot applications such as bin picking or the navigation of driverless transport systems. By means of an on-board processor, camera data can be processed directly and relevant information can be forwarded directly to the robot application without the need for an external computer. This reduces system costs as well as the failure risk of the application. Two different base distances of 65 and 160 mm are available with color or monochrome image recording.
Computers Computerworld

Empower your employees with HP workspace solutions

Different employees and user groups have different needs. From office MVPs, power users, and masters of mobility, your goal is to equip employees to feel comfortable, connected, and supported - wherever work happens. With HP, IT can provide powerful, secure solutions that meet the needs of employees' individual jobs roles...
Software helpnetsecurity.com

RtBrick Management API simplifies integration with existing OSS and BSS systems

RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages. Many of the world’s...
Cell Phones iphonelife.com

Should You Install the iOS 15 Public Beta?

OWC Copy That App (Free, owccopythat.com) Our iPhones and iPads hold some of our most precious memories, including photos and videos of moments we can’t do over. The OWC Copy That app makes it easier to protect them by providing an innovative solution to data storage. Plug an external drive into your iDevice and back up the types of files you need with a single tap of the Copy That button. Create default settings to skip selfies, screenshots, or other content and only duplicate the files that matter. Plus, for an in-app fee of $2.99 each, you can purchase bonus features such as Verified Copy, which compares copies of data to the originals for extra security, and Delete from Device, which automatically deletes backed-up files from your device. That way, you save time and stress less about losing data. Try OWC Copy That to make your data storage safer, quicker, and smarter!
Technology New Haven Register

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Computers newrelic.com

Add Observability to Your Azure Spring Cloud Apps

Being able to view your data in a single UI makes troubleshooting errors and issues much easier. Now, Spring Boot developers can enjoy that benefit in New Relic One. With Microsoft Azure’s latest integration, you can simply send your application data directly to New Relic One, so you can take full advantage of the powerful observability platform.
Software helpnetsecurity.com

Microsoft, SES and GRC demonstrate Azure ML and AI capabilities for remote missions

Microsoft and SES, in partnership with GovSat and UK-based solutions provider GRC, came together to demonstrate how Microsoft Azure Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities can be brought directly to end-users deployed globally in a highly secure, reliable way while maintaining network sovereignty – allowing users to exploit key Azure workloads regardless of location and drastically boosting the efficiency of critical missions.