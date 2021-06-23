Deque review

Monobot is a game I can’t decide whether I hate or love it. As a fan of sci-fi flicks, this sort of setting hooked me immediately, and throughout the entirety of the play experience I felt something more, a beautiful story on the edges of being told, but certain factors hold back this gem, imperfections riddling its shine that I have to bring to a head in the review. This can be seen as early on as the opening menu. In the current build, I have my hands on, no use of the D-pad was used on the menu, having to use the stick is not a negative per se, but I do question why it was added. Also, there was no inclusion of borderless window, a key feature I feel in the modern age, as instead, it had windowed Fullscreen, basically meaning I could take my mouse off the game, but it would just close it, questioning why the option is there when alt-tabbing exists.