Old Greenwich's Perrot Memorial Library gets OK to put up a tent for summer reading program
GREENWICH — Educators and librarians are getting creative in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new tent will go up on the grounds of the Perrot Memorial Library this summer to accommodate the summer reading program for youngsters and elementary school students. According to Library Director Kevin McCarthy, the tent will allow for socially distanced learning and reading programs.