Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Seth Rogen Got Conan O’Brien To Smoke Weed On His Show

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this Thursday’s (June 24) Conan finale shutting down Conan O’Brien’s 28-year run as a late-night host, he’s been inviting all his favorite guests back to reminisce and end his reign on a “high” note, if you catch our drift. Seth Rogen appeared on Tuesday’s (June 22) episode and the...

1051thebounce.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Conan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Pineapple Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Seth Rogen’s First CONAN Appearance - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/08/10) Seth joins Conan for the first-ever episode of CONAN on TBS to discuss getting engaged, procuring medical marijuana, and getting in shape for “The Green Hornet.”. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to...
TV & VideosJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that,...
TV ShowsPosted by
Awesome 98

With the Help of Homer Simpson, Conan O’Brien Says Goodbye to His TBS Show and Late Night

Thursday night (June 24th) marked the end of Conan O'Brien's run as a late-night television host, the last 11 years with cable network TBS. I assume like many people in O'Brien's target demographic, I actually forgot that tonight was his last show until highlights started showing up on social media after 10 p.m. The lack of top-of-mind awareness for his show most likely played a role in its reduction from a one-hour show to a 30-minute show in January 2019, just two years before its demise.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Extra Extra: A Fond Farewell To Conan O’Brien's Show

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. The AP reports that around 99.9% of people hospitalized in May for COVID-19 were unvaccinated. “The majority of them express some regret for not being vaccinated,” one doctor said. “That’s a pretty common refrain that we’re hearing from patients with COVID.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Conan O'Brien Is Ending His Talk Show Run With a Star-Studded Guest Lineup

Few talk show hosts have had a wilder ride through the world of late night than Conan O'Brien. Now, after nearly 3 decades on the air, Conan is set to end his talk show on June 24. He'll no longer be on TBS four nights a week, but Conan isn't going to disappear from our lives completely. Instead, he's starting a new show, but not before he wraps up Conan with a few special guests.
CelebritiesNPR

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
CelebritiesComplex

Watch Seth Rogen Convince Conan to Take a Hit of His Joint During Final Week of Show

Viewers were treated with a “genuinely unplanned” weed moment on Tuesday night’s Conan. As one of the TBS show’s final guests before Conan O’Brien begins work on a new HBO Max series, Seth Rogen—fresh off the U.S. launch of his multifaceted Houseplant company—was on hand to seemingly save the host from not enjoying an impending period of downtime. As Conan explained, he’s not the type of person who’s typically capable of savoring time away from his work.
TV ShowsPaste Magazine

Homer Simpson Conducts Conan O'Brien's Exit Interview on the Last Episode of Conan

Last night Conan O’Brien said goodbye to late night TV after 28 years, wrapping up his TBS show Conan with a star-studded farewell. In addition to the announced guest Jack Black—a longtime O’Brien regular—Conan was joined virtually by Will Ferrell, who was O’Brien’s final guest on both Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show, but couldn’t keep the tradition alive yesterday due to shooting a movie in Boston.
CelebritiesVulture

Watch Conan Get High With (Who Else?) Seth Rogen

With Conan O’Brien’s schedule clearing up after his final show on June 24, Seth Rogen has a very on-brand suggestion for what he should fill it with: clouds of smoke. The Martha Stewart of comedy and owner of Houseplant cannabis even brought his own joint along to Conan on Tuesday, eagerly offering it up to the admittedly high-strung host. “This is how lame I am: For a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’” Conan takes a sniff. “That is no birthday candle.” After attempting to light the back — “120 people [going], ‘Other way! Other way!’” Andy Richter chimes in — Conan takes a hit to the chest and passes it around. “I’m so happy with what just happened,” Rogen giggles. You trying to cyphe? Watch them smoke weed with no employment consequences above.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien talks Hacks' accuracy, the long wait for his HBO Max show, and how his podcast, Conan Without Borders and the pandemic led him to quit late-night

In a wide-ranging interview with Vulture's Josef Adalian -- who first interviewed Conan in 1994, six months after his Late Night launch -- the Conan host says the ability do different things outside of the late-night grind prompted him to decide to leave late-night after 28 years. "What happens is, over time as you get older, you start craving different experiences. Those travel shows made me feel like, This is fantastic," says Conan. "I’m physically traveling around the world, meeting incredible people, making comedy that we’d show to live audiences, and they would really laugh hard. And it felt like we were able to craft them a little more and really work on them and think about them. I became, in a weird way, almost like when I was working on The Simpsons and we would really craft an episode and think about it. With the travel shows, even though we only shoot them over a period of a couple of days, we were able to do a lot of research beforehand and put a lot of thought into it, and I felt like I was 30 years old again, having a new experience. The other thing was the podcast. I’m having interviews with all these fantastic people, and the conversations can go on for an hour, sometimes longer. We can take really strange flights of fancy, and we can really take turns that I didn’t expect before the podcast started. I started to realize, Wow, there’s all these different ways to make stuff now that are using muscles I haven’t really been able to use. Because for 28 years in late night, you talk to someone, you do six minutes, you break, music, then you come back, you do another seven or eight minutes, you’re looking for the funny line to get out. I’ve loved it, but I really do want to make sure that, whatever time I have left in my life to make comedy, I’m changing it up and challenging myself as much as possible. So this just felt like the right time. I don’t think I’m going to wake up the next day and think, Sh*t, I wish I could do another week. It feels like it’s time to move on to the next phase, whatever that is. Conan says the 2019 move to a half-hour format was an attempt to revitalize his show, but the pandemic a year later changed everything. "When you’ve been riding for miles and miles and you just keep looking at the lines on the highway, you can go into a trance and not even be aware that you’re driving 65 miles per hour," he says. "I’m just trying to get the word out that if you see me on the highway, get out of the way. I’m probably unaware that I’m driving. [Laughs.] But for me, even if I’m not youthful anymore, my comedy is youthful. I’ve always had a very silly, energetic approach to comedy, and so I can’t fake that. So we were definitely making a lot of changes to try and keep myself completely engaged and giddy and excited, and it worked for a while, but then the pandemic certainly doesn’t help. While I don’t think it changed the timetable much, it’s possible that it accelerated things to a degree and made this final date pushed up a little bit." Conan also said he isn't interested in putting full episodes of his old shows online, even though we're able to watch old episodes of Johnny Carson's Tonight Show on outlets on Antenna TV. Conan also says he's been really interested lately in HBO Max's Hacks, saying the writing on the show is "superb. I mean, the cast, the performances are fantastic. I’m blown away by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. So many people try to depict what it’s like to make comedy, and comedians always love to watch those shows because they hilariously get it wrong. Hacks feels like the closest thing to what it’s like for people who are struggling to think of comedy, what the process is like and working out comedy with someone else. I’ve been really blown away by that show." As for his HBO Max show, Conan says: "it will definitely be into 2022 before people see anything. I don’t want it to be too long, but I want people to be shocked at how I’ve aged when I show up for the new thing. I can do that pretty quickly, but you’ve got to give me at least six months. But I want it to be upsetting to people what I look like when I reemerge. And I’m going to act like I always have. I’ll act very youthful and impish and foolish, like I’m a 30-year-old who just got his late-night show. But I want my physical appearance to be nothing less than horrifying."