Robert Edward ‘Bob’ Turvene, 93, Former Educator with W&M Kinesiology

WILLIAMSBURG — Robert Edward “Bob” Turvene, 93, formerly of Bethesda, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from natural causes. An Education Specialist with the U.S. Department of Education, he retired in 1982 and moved to Williamsburg in 1986, first living on Mill Neck Road with his wife, Betsy Saunders Turvene, and currently in New Town, Williamsburg. Bob graduated from William & Mary in 1953 with a B.A. Degree in Philosophy, then served in the U.S. Army before meeting Betsy in Williamsburg, marrying and moving overseas.