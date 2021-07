- Financial planning can be complex, so when you seek guidance in planning your financial future, it's essential to work with someone you can trust. A CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional makes a commitment to CFP Board to act as a fiduciary, which means acting in their clients' best interests at all times when providing financial advice. You should want a financial adviser who makes this commitment directly to you. Therefore, whomever you choose as your financial professional, including a CFP® professional, you should consider getting a written engagement that requires them to have a fiduciary obligation to you.