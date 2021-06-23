Cancel
AI Gives Outdated Industries a Makeover

By Farhana Rahman
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a marketer who also dabbles in social media, I am no stranger to the backlash typically associated with AI technology. While it offers incredible potential, many feel AI is out to replace people and take their jobs, but that is far from the truth. AI is here to help us do our jobs better, and let’s not forget that it also creates new jobs within the tech sector. Artificial intelligence exists to work with human intelligence to achieve preferred outcomes more efficiently.

