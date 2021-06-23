Cancel
KING DIAMOND Says New Albums From Both MERCYFUL FATE And KING DIAMOND Will Be Ready In 2022

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on the June 21 edition of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Danish heavy metal singer King Diamond offered an update on upcoming albums from both his namesake band and the legendary act MERCYFUL FATE. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Writing-wise, we are far with both [KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE] albums. Andy [La Rocque, KING DIAMOND guitarist] is doing a second run-through with his songs, the way he has been correcting a lot of things. Hank [Shermann, MERCYFUL FATE guitarist] has done the same thing, and I'm waiting for those songs to come back. The story is written, even for both KING DIAMOND albums, 'cause [the new KING DIAMOND album] 'The Institute' will be a two-album story. And that story is finished completely. I have a lot of vocal ideas for what they have sent me. I am writing my own [songs musically] too."

What do you do when you’re 26 years old and denied a beer on a long flight for looking underage?. Well, you could go full Karen mode and cause a scene. Or, if you’re Milwaukee musician Sean Anderson, you write a contagiously catchy song about the incident that escalates into a commentary on the way that older generations leave behind their messes for younger generations to clean up.