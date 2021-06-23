Myers, Jennifer Nicole - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

On June 22, 2021, at approximately 7:15PM, Plumstead Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Winterberry Drive for a domestic incident. The complainant indicated prior to the Officers arriving on scene, that his live-in girlfriend, Jennifer Myers (37) of Doylestown, raised an 8-inch knife over her head and lunged at the victim with the knife. The victim was able to retreat from the area and call police and did not sustain any injuries. Further investigation revealed the assault was on video.