BJ Edwards, the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2022 Class, has committed to his hometown school - the Tennessee Volunteers, he tells 247Sports. "Just from this weekend on my visit it was just like a family," Edwards said of why he chose Tennessee. "The coaching staff is really cool. We watched a lot of film on the past point guards in Tennessee, we watched film on me and it was crazy because the things I was doing on AAU correlated to the Tennessee offense so I feel like it was the perfect fit. He said he can develop me to be really good and be the best I can be."