Bracing for change: the escalating importance of USMLE Step 2

By Karolina Woroniecka, MD, PhD
KevinMD.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a well-known fact that medical school has grown increasingly competitive over the past decade. While this is true that getting into medical school has become somewhat harder, what is more concerning is that for many students, admission to, and paying for, medical school does not guarantee a career as a physician. A critical part of becoming a physician is graduate medical education, or residency. It is well-known that there is an overall physician shortage issue in the United States, given the growing and aging population of the United States. While many new medical schools have opened, and most medical schools have increased their class sizes, there has not been a corresponding increase in the number of residency spots.

#School Education#Tutor#Grading System#Usmle Step 2#Md#Nrmp#Nbme#Usmle Step 1
