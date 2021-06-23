Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

'22 RB George Pettaway visits Virginia, says Cavaliers heavily involved

By Brian Dohn
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop 100 running back George Pettaway took an unofficial visit to Virginia on Tuesday, and he shares what he learned, and why it was important for him to get there.

247sports.com
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
216K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StateAthlonSports.com

Virginia Football: 2021 Cavaliers Season Preview and Prediction

The unbroken growth that Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall has touted over his five seasons with the Cavaliers was broken in 2020. A year after winning the ACC Coastal Division and playing in the Orange Bowl, Virginia opened the year 1–4, finished 5–5 and ended with a loss to rival Virginia Tech, opting out of a bowl game. It was Mendenhall's worst record since his second year in Charlottesville. Of course, it came in the midst of a pandemic that led extreme schedule disruption.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Three-Star RB Kaleb Johnson commits to Cal after visit

The 2021 recruiting class came and went without Cal signing a running back recruit. Now after the third weekend of 2022 official visits, the California Golden Bears have secured the commitment of Hamilton (Ohio) High School running back Kaleb Johnson. Johnson announced his decision on Sunday night via social media....
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Sports Now Recruiting Notebook: June 22

Update (5:54 PM)- **Following an impressive workout yesterday at a West Virginia prospects camp, Ohio 2023 athlete Ryne Shackelford picks up an offer today from WVU. He also has an offer from Kentucky. Update (5:10 PM)- Update (1:42 PM)- Update (12:23 PM)- Update (12:00 PM)- **Today, West Virginia extends an...
College Sportschatsports.com

Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 RB on visit

A five-star prospect and the nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023 picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus Friday. The Tigers extended an offer to Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior running back Richard Young, he announced via Twitter on Friday evening. The 6-foot, 190-pound rising junior made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Friday.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Critical RB Jamarion Miller visiting this weekend

Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) After missing out on the three-star Newton (TX) running back DeAnthony Gatson to head coach Clay Helton and the USC Trojans, the 2022 Texas football recruiting class was forced to look elsewhere. Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian were looking to add a commitment from the in-state product Gatson following a key visit to Austin this month to make him the second running back in the 2022 class.
College Sportssportswar.com

Pettaway is really good

I'm really hoping he chooses UVA, but he apparently had a really great visit with PSU and the article about it kinda said they're currently the favorite. Not sure what his decision time line is, but he recently made an All-American game roster so might look to do one of those TV commit things. Still, I think UVA has a shot. Same as with Rice, would be amazing if one or both chose UVA. I think he would become the starter quickly after arriving on grounds.
College Sports247Sports

Martin recaps his official visit to Virginia Tech

Life Christian Academy defensive lineman D'Andre Martin started his summer with a trip to Virginia Tech for a one-day camp, which resulted in a scholarship offer. Over the past weekend, Martin closed out the month of June with an official visit to Blacksburg. “The visit was impressive from all angles,”...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

'22 RB Cam Barfield Commits to Boston College

Boston College continued their hot streak on Friday evening as '22 Bishop Gorman (NV) running back Cam Barfield pledged to the Eagles. Barfield, a 5-9, 185 pound running back, is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com. He chose the Eagles over San Diego State, Utah, Arizona State, Utah State, Air Force, UNLV and Yale. He took one other visit, to SDSU earlier this month. He chose the Eagles after visiting BC over the past weekend.