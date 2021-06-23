'22 RB George Pettaway visits Virginia, says Cavaliers heavily involved
Top 100 running back George Pettaway took an unofficial visit to Virginia on Tuesday, and he shares what he learned, and why it was important for him to get there.247sports.com
Top 100 running back George Pettaway took an unofficial visit to Virginia on Tuesday, and he shares what he learned, and why it was important for him to get there.247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.