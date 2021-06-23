'22 RB George Pettaway visits Virginia, says Cavaliers heavily involved

I'm really hoping he chooses UVA, but he apparently had a really great visit with PSU and the article about it kinda said they're currently the favorite. Not sure what his decision time line is, but he recently made an All-American game roster so might look to do one of those TV commit things. Still, I think UVA has a shot. Same as with Rice, would be amazing if one or both chose UVA. I think he would become the starter quickly after arriving on grounds.