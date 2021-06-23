Cancel
NO. 21-4-01269-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 12 days ago

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE IN RE THE ESTATE OF: JAMES DENNIS HOOBER,. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ray S. Hoober has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative or JEANNE E. BETZENDORFER, attorney of record for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

