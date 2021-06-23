Chip City Cookies is opening a new location at Rockefeller Center

(@chipcitycookies/ Instagram)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Chip City is opening its eighth cookie shop location in New York City this summer, at the Rockefeller Center.

Located at 30 Rock Concourse, the Astoria-born shop will be joining other businesses such as Blue Bottle Coffee and Bill’s Bar & Burger in the heart of midtown Manhattan, per amny.

Chip City changes its cookie flavors daily — customers can find each day's flavor on the shop's website and choose from Chocolate Chip, Cookies N Cream, Glazed Pear, Lemon Berry and Pina Colada.

Chip City, which began in Astoria, Queens, quickly became a city favorite for its unique and gooey baked goods.

The 30 Rock location isn't set to open till late summer — however, customers can visit Chip City's truck at Rockefeller Center’s Plaza every Tuesday starting at 12 p.m., until supplies last.

For more information or to check out Chip City's menu, visit chipcitycookies.com or on Instagram at @chipcitycookies.