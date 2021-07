Body Count’s fan contest rolls on as the band has released the second video entry for “The Hate is Real.” Created by German filmmaker Joerg Harms of Black Vision Films. The contest centers around the track “The Hate is Real” and invites fans to submit a music video for the song. This is the latest video to be selected by the band. See below. As Body Count begins work on their next record entitled Merciless, the contest focus is from the band’s 2020 release Carnivore.