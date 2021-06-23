Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Clippers are once again 0-2 in third straight playoff series, Here are 3 keys for them to win

Posted by 
Nahh B! Podcast
Nahh B! Podcast
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115BJi_0ad8fwwU00
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward reacting to a referee's decisionNBA - Getty Images

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Los Angeles Clippers are down 0-2 in a playoff series.

That's right, Once again the Clippers fail to win any of the first two games of their western conference semi-finals matchup against the red hot Phoenix Suns. And just like their second-round matchup against the Utah Jazz, both of the losses happened on the opponent's home court.

In the first round, we saw the Los Angeles Clippers lose the first two games to the Dallas Mavericks in front of their home crowd.

But then we saw the Clippers miraculously turn it around to win both the first and second-round matchups to get where they are now even without a Kawhi Leonard for most of the second round.

Now faced with this young and confident Phoenix Suns team, Can the Los Angeles Clippers do it once again?

Although history does have a weird way of repeating itself this might be too tall of a task to overcome.

But if it does happen, these are the 3 key things I believe they need to do in order to possibly take back this series. Starting with the third game being in front of their home crowd.

1. The Crowd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSl1f_0ad8fwwU00
Los Angeles Clippers fans in attendance of a gameNBA - Getty Images

This is of course has less to do with the players, but I believe one of the keys to victory here is for the crowd to come into the stadium ready to scream, chant, and yell the roof off of the Staples Center in game 3 & 4. Regardless of whether the Clippers are down by 1 point, 5 points, or even 20 points at halftime, the fans need to have the same energy throughout it all as the game is never over until it is over.

2. Free-Throw shots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fSmY_0ad8fwwU00
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Paul George missing crucial free-throw shot at the end of game 2 against the Phoenix SunsNBA - Getty Images

In the first two games of the series, the Clippers have yet to make more field goals than the Phoenix Suns, and that both games have ended rather close shows me that one team is more capable of numerous runs throughout the game and the other team is capable of one big run in one part of the game, The Clippers being the latter.

But one thing the Clippers have been able to do better than the Phoenix Suns is get to the foul line outshooting the Suns 17 free throw attempts to the Suns 9 attempts, And 24 attempts to Pheonix's 18 attempts. Playing into the first key, the Clippers are home this game and the next and it's been shown these refs throughout the years call the game very weirdly when a Staples Center is hosting home games. A win is a win at the end of it all and the Clippers need to use that to their advantage and get the refs to notice contact on almost every driving play and get to the line more than they did in the first two games. Although they do NEED to make their free throw shots *cough cough* Paul George.

3. Take the Suns role-players out of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKlbR_0ad8fwwU00
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne celebrating after making a 3-point shotNBA - Getty Images

This one to me is the most important of the 3 keys. With Chris Paul being out for the Suns throughout the first two games I honestly thought there would be a very slim chance they would win 1 of these first two games, let alone 2.

In my eyes, the main reason for the Sun's wins is from their role players making consistent and big shots. In game one we saw Devin Booker score 40 but he is their main guy, leading scorer, and main scorer. But it was also 5 other Suns players who scored in double figures to the Clippers 3 players scoring in double figures. In game 2 we saw Devin Booker score just 20, but it was Cameron Payne who scored 29 to lead the team in scoring to their 104-103 win, along with Cam Johnson and Dario Saric on the bench both scoring 11 a piece. Although the game was close and came down to the last shot if they can get one or two of the role players uncomfortable enough to miss their shots then the games wouldn't need to go to the last shot.

Game 3 takes place Thursday June 24th.

Hope you guys enjoyed the read

-Sani

Community Policy
Nahh B! Podcast

Nahh B! Podcast

Danbury, CT
211
Followers
55
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Hello all, We are a Sports Channel & Podcast that keeps everyone upto date on the latest sports trends from NBA,NFL all the way to Combat sports such as MMA & Boxing. We give our thoughts & predictions on majority of the main sporting events that go on to date and have a blast doing it in a fun & outgoing way to keep you all entertained.

 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRKgTW1Hw85pyWmhZUGBCQ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Red Hot Phoenix Suns#The Utah Jazz#The Dallas Mavericks#Kawhi#The Phoenix Suns#Pheonix#A Staples Center#Shotnba Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Nahh B! Podcast

Paul George shows up as Playoff P to help Los Angeles Clippers beat Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of Western Conference Finals!

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Paul George scoring a layup against Phoenix Suns defendersNBA - Getty Images. After the Suns took home the very low-scoring win in game 4 in front of the Los Angeles crowd we saw game 5 go back to Phoenix where the Suns were coming into the game with a 3-1 lead only needing this last win at home to send the Clippers packing.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Nahh B! Podcast

Milwaukee Bucks eliminate Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

Milwaukee Bucks star Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring on multiple Brooklyn Nets defendersNBA - Getty Images. What a freakin week it was for NBA Playoff basketball. We had both of the Eastern Conference semi-final matchups go to game 7 and both matchups were an instant classic. But this article will be about the first of those 2 games which were of course the Brooklyn Nets vs the Milwaukee Bucks.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Nahh B! Podcast

Paul George has big Game 5 in Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Utah Jazz with Kawhi out

Los Angeles Clippers star guard/forward Paul George shoots a jump shot while being defendedNBA - Getty Images. The moment news broke that Los Angeles Clippers star forward and team captain Kawhi Leonard had been ruled out for game 5 against the Utah Jazz, The majority of the sports world, Including myself, wrote the Clippers off and figured their season was going to come to an end in the next two games that were to follow suit. Although there was one person who had other plans. That person was Los Angeles Clippers second-best player on the team, Paul George.
Posted by
Nahh B! Podcast

Los Angeles Clippers eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in round one of NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks star Forward/Guard Luka Doncic & Los Angeles Clippers star Forward Kawhi Leonard showing respect to one anotherNBA - Getty Images. When the matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks was set for the first round of the western conference playoffs a lot of people including myself picked the Clippers to win. Then out of nowhere the Dallas Mavericks surprised us all when they won the first two away games back to back on the Clippers home court. The first game 113-103 and game 2 ending at 127-121 both for Dallas. Many thought it was the beginning of the end for the Clippers from here on out.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Nahh B! Podcast

Donovan Mitchell was made for the Playoffs

Utah Jazz star guard Donovan MitchellNBA - Getty Images. **Be warned this is a long and very in-depth read, hope you have your reading glasses ready**. A few weeks ago we saw the Utah Jazz who is the number one team in the league, narrowly lose their first-round game 1 matchup against the underdog Memphis Grizzlies by just three points with the end score of 109-112. The main takeaway from that game besides the Grizzlies close win was that the Jazz did not have their young star guard and lead scorer Donovan Mitchell in the game.