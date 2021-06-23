Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump report: He wanted 'a goon squad'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWJVs_0ad8fv3l00

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night slammed former President Trump over a report that the then-president sought to have the Department of Justice look into late-night shows that regularly poked fun at him.

During an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the late-night host accused Trump of wanting to use the Justice Department as a "goon squad" to stop him from being mocked.

"I don't want him probing me," Kimmel told his live audience. “Can you imagine that? President snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us for making fun of him. Not only that, he wanted Guillermo to pay for the wall."

Kimmel compared the former president's reported attempt to launch an investigation to the Penguin and his henchmen in old Batman television shows.

“This is what Trump wanted, a goon squad. A bunch of tough guys to rough people up because he can't take a joke,” he said.

The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that then-President Trump had inquired about how the Justice Department, the Federal Communications Commission or the courts might probe late-night comedy shows including “Saturday Night Live” and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

One source told the Daily Beast that Trump's requests at the time were “more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you."

Trump pushed back on the reporting on Tuesday night, calling it “total fake news.”

“It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it,” he said.

“I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond,” Trump added, referring to "SNL" actors who had impersonated him.

Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, told The Hill in a statement, "LOL. You'll be shocked to learn that the former president has mischaracterized our reporting. Crushing, I know. Anyway, we stand by our story."

Kimmel added that he was unsure how the former president still released statements after he had been banned from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, but thanked Trump for watching his show and offered to send him a hoodie.

Community Policy
View All 27 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

256K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Darrell Hammond
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#The Daily Beast#Lamestream Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Batman
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump denies report that he asked Justice Dept. to look into 'SNL'

Former President Trump pushed back on a report that he asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into “Saturday Night Live” while in office, calling it “total fake news.”. The Daily Beast, citing two sources, reported on Tuesday that Trump inquired while in office about how the DOJ, Federal...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Rep. Tim Ryan responds to attacks from Trump

Congressman Tim Ryan is running for Senate in 2022, and Donald Trump is in attack mode - lashing out at the congressman at an Ohio event this weekend. Rep. Ryan says, “I am laser-like focused on workers, economic security, retirement security, their kids schools, fighting like hell for them, and Donald Trump spent his time in Ohio talking about the past, talking about the big lie.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'MediaBuzz' on Kamala Harris' border moment, Trump saying media miss him

This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," June 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Fox News alert, state and local officials in surfside, Florida are about to provide an update on that horrible building collapse that has killed at least five people. We'll bring that to you as soon as it happens.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Chris Pratt throws a hilarious retirement party for Jimmy Kimmel

Chris Pratt stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, where he hilariously threw Kimmel a retirement party with cake, a montage of himself on the show, balloons, a banner and… Kenny G. While Kimmel was undoubtedly aware this bit was going to occur, it was still a lot of fun and Pratt pulled his part off beautifully.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Watters: Kamala's laugh a 'defense mechanism' that often works; 'failed miserably' with Lester Holt

Jesse Watters said Friday on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ that Vice President Kamala Harris' signature 'cackle' is a "defense mechanism" when she is faced with a question she can't answer or doesn't want to respond to, adding that it often is employed to lighten the interview – which he said notably failed during a recent back-and-forth with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.
POTUSMSNBC

‘My dad did that’: Trump Jr.’s damage control backfires amid criminal Trump Org probe

After the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted for charges including tax fraud and conspiracy, Trump’s children are speaking out for the first time about the criminal probe. Donald Trump Jr. posted a thirteen minute video intending to defend his father, but possibly making things worse by admitting Trump paid for Weisselberg’s grandkids’ school. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why his statement is significant and the latest in the investigation.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Congressman Adam Schiff: I have a ‘tremendous number of unanswered questions’ about what happened on Jan 6th

California Democratic Congressman and member of the select committee on the January 6th insurrection, Adam Schiff, believes the committee will investigate several unanswered questions regarding what happened leading up to and on January 6th. Some questions he hopes to focus on are how much knowledge did the Trump White House have about the planning of the riot and what information was shared from intelligence to other agencies about the impending riot.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Here's the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is departing ABC's "The View" after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar , makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.