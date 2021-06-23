Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump report: He wanted 'a goon squad'

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night slammed former President Trump over a report that the then-president sought to have the Department of Justice look into late-night shows that regularly poked fun at him.

During an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the late-night host accused Trump of wanting to use the Justice Department as a "goon squad" to stop him from being mocked.

"I don't want him probing me," Kimmel told his live audience. “Can you imagine that? President snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us for making fun of him. Not only that, he wanted Guillermo to pay for the wall."

Kimmel compared the former president's reported attempt to launch an investigation to the Penguin and his henchmen in old Batman television shows.

“This is what Trump wanted, a goon squad. A bunch of tough guys to rough people up because he can't take a joke,” he said.

The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that then-President Trump had inquired about how the Justice Department, the Federal Communications Commission or the courts might probe late-night comedy shows including “Saturday Night Live” and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

One source told the Daily Beast that Trump's requests at the time were “more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you."

Trump pushed back on the reporting on Tuesday night, calling it “total fake news.”

“It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it,” he said.

“I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond,” Trump added, referring to "SNL" actors who had impersonated him.

Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, told The Hill in a statement, "LOL. You'll be shocked to learn that the former president has mischaracterized our reporting. Crushing, I know. Anyway, we stand by our story."

Kimmel added that he was unsure how the former president still released statements after he had been banned from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, but thanked Trump for watching his show and offered to send him a hoodie.