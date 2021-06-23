Black-owned business catalogue goes into print

Choosing to shop at a Black-owned business is an important way that individuals can show support to the Black community on-Island. India Rose, who spoke about her experience being of mixed-race in The Times Voices on Racism project, has taken her digital catalogue of Black-owned businesses and created a print edition for community members and tourists to have while exploring the Island. The Times spoke with Rose about the launch of the printed catalogue and her experience with creating this resource. This launch comes at the perfect time for tourists and islanders to celebrate Juneteenth by taking part in the first-ever Martha’s Vineyard Black Restaurants and Retail Week. During the week, Island residents and visitors are encouraged to patronize Black-owned businesses and share their experiences on social media.