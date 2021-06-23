Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Black-owned business catalogue goes into print

By Katie Cerulle
Martha's Vineyard Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoosing to shop at a Black-owned business is an important way that individuals can show support to the Black community on-Island. India Rose, who spoke about her experience being of mixed-race in The Times Voices on Racism project, has taken her digital catalogue of Black-owned businesses and created a print edition for community members and tourists to have while exploring the Island. The Times spoke with Rose about the launch of the printed catalogue and her experience with creating this resource. This launch comes at the perfect time for tourists and islanders to celebrate Juneteenth by taking part in the first-ever Martha’s Vineyard Black Restaurants and Retail Week. During the week, Island residents and visitors are encouraged to patronize Black-owned businesses and share their experiences on social media.

www.mvtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Restaurants#The Catalogue#Racial Injustice#Times#Juneteenth#Islanders#Oak Bluffs Comfort Foods#Biscuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Internethypebeast.com

Instagram Debuts New Feature To Help Support Black-Owned Businesses

Today, Instagram debuted a new feature that allows Black businesses with shops on Instagram to designate their stores as Black-owned to better attract customers wanting to show support. According to Instagram, there has been a spark in support for Black-owned businesses over the past year, with over 1.3 million Instagram...
InternetPosted by
Black Enterprise

Instagram Just Made it Easier for Users to Locate U.S. Black-Owned Businesses

Let’s face it, the way most people find new brands to buy from has changed significantly. Social media offers a fresh supply of potential customers within a sea of hashtags, retweets, tags, or shared stories. Instagram paid close attention to who is using the platform and how they are doing it. And now, Instagram is lending a hand to U.S. Black business owners with shops on Instagram by allowing them to display a “Black-owned” label on their profiles.
Atlanta, GAinsideradio.com

iHeart Atlanta Vows To Help Launch 10,000 Black-Owned Businesses.

IHeartMedia Atlanta says it has made a commitment to help 10,000 aspiring Black entrepreneurs in the metro launch their business. The announcement follows the cluster’s multi-year Atlanta-bases Operation HOPE project in April, in support of its national “1 Million Black Business Initiative” (1MBB), which aims to create one million Black businesses by 2030.
Small Businessbeaconjournal.com

Focus on Black-owned businesses: Copley grad meets demand with bakery business

Savannah Griggs’ baking business started with a simple supply and demand problem. Despite her not being a baker, people kept demanding her baked goods. It began when she was a cheerleader at Copley High School. Each cheer member had to make goody bags for a number of football players. After buying her sweets for some time, a player asked, “Do you make brownies?”
Small Businessmynews13.com

North Carolina Black-owned businesses get boost from Amazon

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Some Black-owned businesses in North Carolina are getting a boost from Amazon's Black Business Accelerator. One of the businesses the company is working with is called The Cut Buddy. It was invented by Joshua Esnard, who lives in Pittsboro. The Cut Buddy ​is a tool that...
Small BusinessInside Indiana Business

Strengthen Local Economies – By Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

The “Indiana GPS: Strategies for Resilience" report found Indiana has a shortage of entrepreneurs. According to the report, nearly 40% of Indiana’s firms are at least 16 years old and employ about 75% of the workforce. These businesses are crucial to our local economies and the success of our thriving communities. Undeniably, the current pandemic has been exceedingly difficult on Black business owners’ mental and financial health. Though many organizations and corporations have stepped up to help Black businesses, it’s not guaranteed that they will be able to keep their doors open.
my40.tv

Sankofa Market gives Black-owned businesses, vendors safe space to showcase their work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local pop-up market was held in downtown Asheville Saturday, featuring local Black entrepreneurs and vendors. The purpose of the Sankofa Market was to continue the momentum from the Information Sharing and Truth Telling Speaker Series, which was Phase 1 of the City of Asheville's effort to deliver community reparations for Black Asheville.
EconomyEssence

American Express And The U.S. Black Chambers Relaunch "ByBlack" Black-Owned Business Directory

American Express and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. have partnered to expand digital platform that will help businesses boost visibility and economic growth. Lately, the world’s spotlight has been on Black businesses and how they can be supported. We all want to be able to #BuyBlack, but it can be a bit difficult finding those Black-owned brands. Now, two major names are joining forces to fix that.
Small Businessmorningbrew.com

Black-owned businesses reflect on a year in the spotlight

We spoke to four founders about how they navigated the flood of attention, and what more needs to be done to support Black entrepreneurs. The murder of George Floyd stirred a critical conversation around race in America. In retail, that led to a push to support Black-owned businesses—from campaigns like The 15 Percent Pledge to accelerator programs, to lists of brands to buy from, and more.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Opening doors for Black businesses

(BlackPressUSA)—Today, an estimated forty-one percent of Black-owned businesses have been affected by COVID-19 and as many as thirty-five percent of African American business owners have been unable to access credit to keep their doors open. Basically, this means Black-owned small businesses are closing their doors at twice the rate of the industry average, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. And that is not acceptable.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Amazon program helps Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs seeking success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amazon is taking extra steps to help Black-owned businesses. The company’s Black Business Accelerator program is designed with equity in mind for Black entrepreneurs. The program was launched this year. The one-year program provides financial and promotional support for business owners. Playtime Edventures is one of...
Small BusinessIndianapolis Recorder

Amping up Black businesses

The Flanner House has transformed a space that used to be home to a library branch into a retail and community space that now features a gallery wall with historical depictions of people of African descent. The Flanner House opened the Ujamaa Community Bookstore primarily featuring books and other gift...
Small BusinessETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

It's Amazon Prime Day, and another great opportunity to shop from Black-owned businesses! Included in awesome Amazon Prime Day Deals are ways to support small business owners. Shopping from Black-owned businesses is a wonderful way to support the Black community, highlight Black entrepreneurs and propel some incredible brands and products in the fields of fashion and beauty, health and wellness and many other categories.