Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DOD Selects Rochester-Based AMERICOM as Partner on Optics Consortium

Photonics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptics Manufacturing (AMERICOM) has been selected for a five-year, $34 million grant from the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Office of Industrial Policy program to launch a nationwide public-private Defense Precision Optics Consortium partnership, which is also known as the Defense Precision Optics Workforce Development and Technology Ecosystem Project. The partnership will boost the domestic precision optics industry by identifying gaps in the precision optics defense industrial base and undertaking new R&D to solve the industry’s technical challenges, thereby securing the supply chain.

www.photonics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dod#Defense Department#Department Of Defense#Dod#U S Senate#Americom#Precisions Optics#New Yorkers#Armed Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economyaithority.com

Cybint Partners With CertNexus to Add Industry Leading Certifications to Its Skills-Based Cyber Security Programs

Deal to Unlock New Funding Opportunities for Cybint Bootcamp Partners, Easing Military Transition Into Cybersecurity Careers. Cybint, a global cyber education training company, partners with CertNexus, a vendor-neutral certification body providing emerging technology certifications for IT and security professionals, authorizing the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp for the CyberSec First Responder® (CFR) exam. The CFR certification is approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to fulfill Directive 8570/8140 requirements and the COOL (Credentialing Opportunities On-Line) program, which helps U.S. Service members translate their military training and experience with a professional certificate. Following this partnership with CertNexus, bootcamp students will be able to use COOL funding to pay for tuition.
Militarydefense.gov

DOD Wants Partners to Up Their Cybersecurity Game, Official Says

The Defense Department wants to help its partner contractors, large and small, become better at their own cybersecurity efforts, the deputy assistant of defense for cyber policy said yesterday. "We definitely want to make sure that size is not an obstacle to working with the Defense Department," Mieke Eoyang said...
Militarydefense.gov

DOD Demonstrates Mobile Microgrid Technology

The Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and the Department of the Army recently demonstrated a mobile, fast-forming, secure and intelligent vehicle-centric microgrid prototype that will power next-generation warfighting capabilities and joint warfighting concepts. Integrating power generation directly onto tactical vehicle platforms, VCMs are designed to...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Politics19fortyfive.com

Could China Really Beat the U.S. In a War? The Answer Might Surprise You.

“TOKYO, July 31, 1894 — ‘For the foreseeable future,’ declares an American defense expert, ‘no rational Japanese naval planner could present a plan to defeat the Chinese navy, even in the Yellow Sea.’ Why say such a thing? Because it stands to reason. Japan has been a modern industrial nation only since the Meiji Restoration of 1868-1869. That’s under three decades.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

China's Xi throws down gauntlet to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has drawn enormous attention. Much of this attention has focused on the part in which Xi warned that China will not be “bullied, oppressed, or subjugated,” and that anyone who dares to try “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The speech has been characterized as “defiant” and “fiery.”
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Air Force to develop F-16 ‘digital twin’

The U.S. Air Force plans to make a digital replica of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, in an effort to improve the sustainment and modernization of F-16s operating around the world. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-16 Program Office is sponsoring the project through a new contract with Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research or NIAR, which will disassemble, and scan two F-16s — located at 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. — to create the ‘digital twin.’
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy awards NGJ-MB LRIP contract

The US Navy (USN) has contracted Raytheon to commence low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic warfare/electronic attack (EW/EA) pods for Boeing EA-18G Growler EA aircraft operated by the service and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Stealth F-22 Raptor Only Fears One Thing (Not Russia or China)

The F-22 Raptor may be the most elusive fighter ever built. It has a radar-cross section the size of a marble, and if it gets into trouble, it can rocket away traveling up to two-and-a-half times the speed of sound—so fast that the friction from the air would melt its radar-absorbent coatings right off its airframe. But this October, the Air Force discovered that a Raptor with its wings clipped can’t evade the force of nature.
ScienceScience Now

Dynamic piezoelectric MEMS-based optical metasurfaces

Optical metasurfaces (OMSs) have shown unprecedented capabilities for versatile wavefront manipulations at the subwavelength scale. However, most well-established OMSs are static, featuring well-defined optical responses determined by OMS configurations set during their fabrication, whereas dynamic OMS configurations investigated so far often exhibit specific limitations and reduced reconfigurability. Here, by combining a thin-film piezoelectric microelectromechanical system (MEMS) with a gap-surface plasmon–based OMS, we develop an electrically driven dynamic MEMS-OMS platform that offers controllable phase and amplitude modulation of the reflected light by finely actuating the MEMS mirror. Using this platform, we demonstrate MEMS-OMS components for polarization-independent beam steering and two-dimensional (2D) focusing with high modulation efficiencies (~50%), broadband operation (~20% near the operating wavelength of 800 nanometers), and fast responses (<0.4 milliseconds). The developed MEMS-OMS platform offers flexible solutions for realizing complex dynamic 2D wavefront manipulations that could be used in reconfigurable and adaptive optical networks and systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy