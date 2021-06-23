DOD Selects Rochester-Based AMERICOM as Partner on Optics Consortium
Optics Manufacturing (AMERICOM) has been selected for a five-year, $34 million grant from the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Office of Industrial Policy program to launch a nationwide public-private Defense Precision Optics Consortium partnership, which is also known as the Defense Precision Optics Workforce Development and Technology Ecosystem Project. The partnership will boost the domestic precision optics industry by identifying gaps in the precision optics defense industrial base and undertaking new R&D to solve the industry’s technical challenges, thereby securing the supply chain.www.photonics.com