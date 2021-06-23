Cancel
Within Temptation offer a peak at their new single “Shed my Skin”

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch symphonic metal giants Within Temptation has offered a peak at their new single “Shed my Skin” with a teaser video. The video also announces the bands newest and most ambitious undertaking. It’s called, “The Aftermath – A Show In A Virtual Reality.” This immersive virtual event will marry modern digital technology with the bands wildly popular music and satisfy their loyal fanbase by giving them a live performance the likes of which they have never seen!

metalinsider.net
