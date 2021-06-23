Cancel
Chilmark, MA

Broadway comes to the drive-in

By Brooks Robards
Martha's Vineyard Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway Week comes to Chilmark’s M.V. Film Festival and the drive-in at YMCA next Wednesday, June 30. Starting with the classic 1961 “West Side Story,” this awardwinning musical is loosely adapted from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Set in the Upper West Side of New York City, the film describes two rival gangs fighting for control of the turf. When one gang member falls in love with the sister of the rival gang, it leads to complications and a crisis in the story.

