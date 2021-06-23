Cancel
Satanic Planet (Ft. Dave Lombardo) share “Devil In Me” video

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatanic Planet, the project consisting of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido De La Frontera), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies, etc.), and Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc.), have recently released their self-titled album on May 28th via Three One G Records. Today (23rd), the group has unleashed a Lola Blanc-directed music video for the song “Devil In Me.”

