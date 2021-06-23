Satanic Planet (Ft. Dave Lombardo) share “Devil In Me” video
Satanic Planet, the project consisting of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido De La Frontera), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies, etc.), and Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc.), have recently released their self-titled album on May 28th via Three One G Records. Today (23rd), the group has unleashed a Lola Blanc-directed music video for the song “Devil In Me.”metalinsider.net