Kids In Mental Health Crisis Can Languish For Days Inside ERs

By WBUR
kclu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne evening in late March, a mom called 911. Her daughter, she said, was threatening to kill herself. EMTs arrived at the home north of Boston, helped calm the 13-year-old, and took her to an emergency room. Melinda, like a growing number of children during the pandemic, had become increasingly...

State
Massachusetts State
#Community Health#Cambridge Health Alliance#Health Crisis#Health Care#Npr#Cdc#Covid
