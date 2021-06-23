4th of July Fireworks Show to be Held at Oxford High School Again
Oxford’s annual Fourth of July fireworks will be shot off again this year from behind Oxford High School. For many years, the annual fireworks show was held at the Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field on the University of Mississippi campus. Last year, due to COVID-19, the city opted to shoot off the fireworks from high school since the location offered more places to view the fireworks from vehicles and maintaining social distancing.www.hottytoddy.com