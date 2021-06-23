Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

4th of July Fireworks Show to be Held at Oxford High School Again

hottytoddy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford’s annual Fourth of July fireworks will be shot off again this year from behind Oxford High School. For many years, the annual fireworks show was held at the Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field on the University of Mississippi campus. Last year, due to COVID-19, the city opted to shoot off the fireworks from high school since the location offered more places to view the fireworks from vehicles and maintaining social distancing.

www.hottytoddy.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
Lafayette County, MS
Government
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Lafayette County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#4th Of July#Independence Day#Volunteers#Oxford High School#Oxford University Stadium#The Children S Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.