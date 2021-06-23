RCPD Report: 6/23/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for attempted first-degree murder in the 400 block of S. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan on June 22, 2021, at approximately 2:58 p.m. Officers listed a 38-year-old female as the victim when it was reported a 23-year-old male suspect known to the victim shot her multiple times. We are attempting to locate Jamie Smith, 23, of Manhattan regarding the shooting. Smith may be armed, please do not attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.