Must-have players are generally the athletes who some would argue are heavily undervalued. These are often players who had their potential last season capped by an injury, either to themselves or a teammate. This label also includes rookies, disappointments, or low-pedigree guys who are in positive situations or athletes who are now in different schemes that could provide them with more opportunity. The “must-have” moniker isn’t one to take lightly. These are the potential league winners, the guys you’re willing to reach for, the players you want all the shares of, and the names you should write on a sticky note and do further research on. Read on to check out who our featured analysts plan on selecting in all their drafts after the first three rounds.