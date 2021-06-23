Apple TV+ announces a new 'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson' docuseries

Way back in the dark recesses of this bitter and difficult winter, a rare thing happened at the digital edition of the Sundance Film Festival: A film basically clean-swept all of the major awards categories that it was up for. Depending on how you felt about it, that meant it was either a resounding affirmation of its joyous, crowd-pleasing qualities, or it was an indictment of the boring tastes of this particular festival jury. Soon enough, however, you’ll have the chance to make up your mind about whether or not Siân Heder’s CODA — a film about the hearing-abled child of deaf adults coming to terms with the conflict between her dreams of being a singer and her obligations to her family — and, on Thursday, Apple dropped your very first glimpse at it.