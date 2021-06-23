Cancel
Apple TV+ announces a new 'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson' docuseries

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe docuseries will feature six episodes that examine music creation. Apple TV+ today announced yet more content, this time in the form of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a docuseries all about music and the way it's made. Featuring six episodes and premiering on July 30, the show will...

www.imore.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Mike D
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Questlove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Watch The Sound#The Beastie Boys
