Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Storm Damages Historic Fence At Gettysburg National Cemetery

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcCIS_0ad8eSYB00
Early photograph of the historic Gettysburg National Cemetery. Photo Credit: Wikipedia-- Public Domain

The historic fence surrounding the national cemetery in Gettysburg was damaged due to severe weather.

Several trees at the cemetery were damaged during the storm earlier in the week.

At least one hemlock tree fell on the fence-- bending the fence.

The national Park Service has previously stated that the cemetery is scheduled for repairs in the coming years but with the recent damage that will probably be moved up.

The fence used at the cemetery was donated from Washington, DC in the 1800s.

Historical societies and reenactment groups have already posted on social media about plans to raise funds to rehab the cemetery after the storm damage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Storm#Severe Weather#Washington Dc#Extreme Weather#The National Park Service#Reenactment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related