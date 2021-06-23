Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

COVID-19: New York's State Of Emergency To Be Lifted

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgsW1_0ad8eJqs00
The State of Emergency in New York is being lifted. Photo Credit: ny.gov

The State of Emergency put in place in New York more than a year ago is set to expire as the state continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that as of Thursday, June 24, the State of Emergency will be lifted as the state went from one of the COVID-19 hotbeds in the world to the lowest infection rate in the country.

“The State of Emergency expires tomorrow, and it will not be renewed,” Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan on Wednesday, June 23. “It will punctuate the end of the emergency we’ve been in because New Yorkers and essential workers rallied.”

Cuomo said that CDC guidance will still be in effect, including mask requirements for unvaccinated New Yorkers, as well as on public transit, homeless settings, and certain other settings. He noted that local governments can also choose to continue mandating masks, which he said he encourages.

“The emergency is over, but the CDC guidance still stays in effect,” he said. “But now it’s time for New Yorkers to go get a vaccine and get on with life. Go out of the house … Go see a movie … See a concert … Go root for the Islanders. What people do is a major factor in bringing the economy back quickly.”

Cuomo praised New Yorkers for their diligence during the pandemic, noting that without essential workers, the state was in danger of collapsing due to the virus.

“We were on the brink of a catastrophe and chaos, so we can’t underestimate the lessons of COVID,” he noted. “There was no magic to it. It was the phenomenal efforts of the essential workers and it was the effort and intelligence of New Yorkers that got us here.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#The State Of Emergency#New Yorkers#Cdc#Islanders#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Site Of First Drive-Through Testing Site In Westchester To Reopen Beach, Park

Once the national epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in America, a park is ready to reopen in Westchester after being used as a drive-through testing site for more than a year. Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that the Glen Island beach and park will be reopening in New Rochelle at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 after it served as the state’s original drive-through testing site when the virus began spreading in the city last March.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Sentenced In ‘Shotgun’ Mortgage Scheme That Cost Banks $9 Million

A Long Island man was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for his role in a $9 million ‘shotgun’ mortgage scheme in New Jersey and New York. Yorce Yotagri, age 54, of Freeport, admitted last year that he partnered with Jorge Flores of Oakdale and Jose Piehrahita, also of Freeport, to secure several home equity lines of credit for the same properties and pocket the money before the lending banks found out, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Voice

ICE Ends Contract With Central PA Prison

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ended its contract with York County prison. After 30 years ICE has decided to terminate it's agreement with the York County Prison to house undocumented immigrants. York County prison has had a rise in inmate deaths, as well as COVID-19 being a factor-- with over...
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Of Bicyclist Killed In Newark’s Ironbound Settles Suit For $2.5M

The family of a mechanic who was struck and killed on his bicycle in The Ironbound has reportedly settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $2.5 million. Renato Gomes, 42, was struck and run over by a tractor-trailer hauling fuel as he rode his bicycle on July 10, 2018 in the Down Neck neighborhood of Newark where the Brazilian native worked, authorities said at the time.
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Killer Of Hudson Valley Girl Granted Parole

A man convicted in the 1980 killing of a Hudson Valley teenager has been granted parole. Robert McCain, age 60, will be allowed to be released as early as Tuesday, Aug. 3, said the state Department of Corrections and Supervision. McCain, who killed 16-year-old Paula Bohovesky in Rockland County, had...
Posted by
Daily Voice

Missing NY Woman Found Dead, State Police Say

A 45-year-old woman who was reported missing in New York earlier this week has been found dead, state police announced. On Tuesday, June 29, an alert was issued for Angola resident Gina J. Baca, who was reported missing by the Seneca Nation of Indians in Erie County. This week, on...