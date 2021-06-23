Album review: A Tiny House, In Secret Speeches, Polar Equals
“A Tiny House, In Secret Speeches, Polar Equals” is the latest album by American duo Sweet Trip, released on May 28. The album is their first major release since 2009’s “You Will Never Know Why.” Sonically, the group began as an electronic act in the late 90s before subsequent releases increasingly integrated rock influences. “A Tiny House” represents a synthesis of the group’s musical history, being as much psych rock as it is glitchy IDM. The tracks vary as to how they balance the two but tend towards warm and intricate guitar-driven tracks which integrate synthesizers and electronic percussion.unfspinnaker.com