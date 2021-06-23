Album review: A Tiny House, In Secret Speeches, Polar Equals

A reassertion of the Scientists’ outsider status. While unsung in their heyday (often by design), the bands of the ‘80s punk/indie underground have long since received their dues. From Sonic Youth to Mudhoney, the sprawling network of DIY bands who made the alt-rock boom possible has been endlessly memorialized with books, tribute albums and t-shirt after t-shirt. But to this day, at least outside their home country of Australia, the Scientists fly under the radar. Hence “Outsider,” the opening track off their first album in 35 years, Negativity. Rather than make some sort of grand comeback statement, the band decided to reassert their outsider status with this record and pick up right where they left off as if they never broke up in the first place.