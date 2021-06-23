Cancel
Sneeze cam reveals best fabric combos for cloth masks (video)

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, cloth face masks became a way to help protect yourself and others from the virus. And for some people, they became a fashion statement, with many fabric choices available. But just how effective are they, especially in containing a sneeze? Now, researchers reporting in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering used high-speed videos of a person sneezing to identify the optimal cloth mask design. Watch a video of the sneeze cam here.

