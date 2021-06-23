Cancel
Health

Fracture setting method could replace metal plates, with fewer complications

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new biocompatible polymer-based composite material could soon replace metal plates in treating difficult and unstable fractures. Developed at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, the newly-developed material is as strong as dental composites yet non-toxic. The material and a surgical method, which were published in Advanced Functional Materials,...

#Fractures#Plating#Metal#Chemistry#Adhfix#Karolinska Institutet#S Dersjukhuset#Aaas#Eurekalert
