On the July 2, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, the WWE ThunderDome witnessed a massive return for SmackDown’s women’s division. Much like last week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE official Sonya Deville made her way down to ringside to announce another addition to the women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match set for Money In The Bank 2021. Last week, it would be Carmella (whom would be defeated by Liv Morgan in that same episode). This time, it would be none other then Zelina Vega being added to the women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match.