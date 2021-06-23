Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Cheerleader's Comments Criticizing School

kclu.org
 10 days ago

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in favor of a cheerleader instead of her Pennsylvania school. The cheerleader was suspended from her team for using F-bombs in online comments about her school. The court argued her comments were protected speech under the First Amendment. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with...

www.kclu.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleader#The Supreme Court#Npr#Supreme Court Rules#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & Courtskclu.org

How The Supreme Court Has Weakened The Voting Rights Act

Thursday’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold Arizona voting restrictions dealt a big blow to the Voting Rights Act, a cornerstone of civil rights legislation passed in 1965. This is the second Supreme Court decision in the past eight years to weaken the law. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson...
Washington StatePosted by
Fox News

Florist's attorney in LGBT case refused by SCOTUS says move allows Washington State to 'ruin her financially'

The defendant in the Arlene's Flowers v. Washington State case, along with her attorney, joined "Special Report" on Friday to react after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, in which floral artist Barronelle Stutzman was sued by Washington State Democratic Attorney Gen. Bob Ferguson and the American Civil Liberties Union after she refused services to a gay man for his wedding.
Congress & Courtsleadertimes.com

Conservative high court upholds state voting restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Flexing its new strength, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Thursday cut back on a landmark voting rights law in a decision likely to help Republican states fight challenges to voting restrictions they’ve put in place following last year’s elections. The court’s 6-3 ruling upheld voting limits in Arizona that a lower court had found discriminatory under […]
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Supreme Court won't hear case of Christian florist who refused to provide flowers for gay wedding

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday let stand a victory for a same-sex couple who were told by a Christian florist that she would not provide flowers for their wedding. The Supreme Court denied certiorari in Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington, leaving in place a a 2019 decision by the Washington Supreme Court against florist Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene’s Flowers.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Judge and attorneys disagree on eviction moratorium

Lorena Cason, a single mother with two children, came to the Toledo Legal Aid Society on the day the Supreme Court left a federal eviction moratorium intact in Washington. It was her last resort. She was subject the next day to physical removal from her home, because Toledo followed an earlier ruling by the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that lifted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium.
Congress & CourtsPine Tree

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law. Justice Alito Delivered the Opinion of the Court.

Washington, DC…In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful. First, in some counties, voters who choose to cast a ballot in person on election day must vote in their own precincts or else their ballots will not be counted. Second, mail-in ballots cannot be collected by anyone other than an election official, a mail carrier, or a voter’s family member, household member, or caregiver. After a trial, a District Court upheld these rules, as did a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. But an en banc court, by a divided vote, found them to be unlawful.
Congress & CourtsKEDM

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Censured

Louisiana's Supreme Court has voted to censure one of its own - Justice Jefferson Hughes. At issue in Wednesday's decree is a meeting Hughes had with the supporter of another elected court member, William Crain, prior to a 2019 Supreme Court election. Hughes denied an allegation that he offered $5,000...
Congress & Courtswrkf.org

Supreme Court Concludes Term With Ruling On Voting Rights

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson about the Supreme Court’s final rulings of the term, which were handed down on Thursday. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
California StateSand Hills Express

Supreme Court strikes down California donor disclosure requirement

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a requirement by the state of California that charities fundraising in the state must disclose the identities of their most generous donors. The high court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of a pair of nonprofits that challenged the state’s policy....
Arizona Statefoxwilmington.com

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded if submitted at the wrong precinct nor the law making it a felony to submit another person’s ballot (with limited exceptions) violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision overturned a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Congress & Courtsashevillefm.org

Recent Supreme Court Decisions Offer Optimism For LGBTQ Equality

"Gay Pride Flag" by sigmaration is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. The Supreme Court refused to hear a case this week involving a Transgender Man who sued his High School for denying him the ability to use the Men’s locker room. This decision and an decision on LGBTQ adoptions made recent headlines this month. To help understand what the decisions mean for LGBTQ folks here in Western North Carolina – News Team correspondent KP Whaley spoke to Adam Polaski of the Campaign for Southern Equality about the news.
Kenosha, WIwlip.com

WI Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Former Kenoshan

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a former Kenosha woman who had been convicted of trafficking marijuana and now wants to be a lawyer. Abby Padlock was 24 when she was caught in Minnesota with another woman in 2015 while trafficking marijuana and was given a lesser sentence for pleading guilty.
Congress & CourtsKodiak Daily Mirror

Supreme Court ruling favors Alaska Native corporations

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that federal Covid relief dollars can go to Alaska Native corporations, supporting that the regional corporations constitute tribes. In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that a half-billion dollars in funds from the 2020 CARES Act can go to Alaska Native corporations. ANCSA Regional...
Congress & CourtsNewswise

"Supreme Court Backs Cursing Cheerleader, But It's a Narrow Ruling," Explains @KenPaulson1, Director of @FreeSpeechMTSU.

When it comes to the free speech rights of students, it’s still 1969 in the U.S. Supreme Court. Today the court ruled 8-1 in favor of a disgruntled high school cheerleader who profanely posted her thoughts about the cheerleading program on Snapchat. That led to a one-year suspension from the program for Brandi Levy, the 14-year old who shared her disappointment at not making the varsity squad by declaring “F--- school, f---- cheer. f---everything.”