iOS 15: How to Enable Voice Isolation Mode in FaceTime

By Tim Hardwick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn iOS 15, Apple brings several enhancements to its FaceTime video and audio calling platform, including new visual and audio effects to improve your call experience. One of the new audio features is Voice Isolation mode for your microphone, which separates your voice from any distracting background noise that might be on the call. The feature uses machine learning to block out ambient noise and prioritize your voice so that it comes through crystal clear.

