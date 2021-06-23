Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Hartford to raffle off $1,000 prize, Six Flag passes to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine

By Rebecca Lurye, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOmto_0ad8bhnz00
Michael Irvin, 33 of Hartford, receives his COVID-19 vaccination from Joanne Kombert, RN, during a community outreach event where the City of Hartford, Footwear with Care and Hartford HealthCare teamed up to provide Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations and new sneakers to community members experiencing homelessness at Bushnell Park Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Hartford. Kassi Jackson/Kassi Jackson

The city of Hartford is trying something unorthodox to entice more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

City residents who get vaccinated at a Health Department walk-up clinic will be entered into a raffle for a $1,000 debit card or a pack of season passes to Six Flags amusement park, Hartford announced Wednesday.

“If you’ve been waiting to get your vaccine, you’re not going to find a better opportunity than this,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

There are two upcoming clinics that qualify for the raffle:

  • Sunday, June 27, 2-6 p.m.: Cronin Park soccer field, 490 Granby St.
  • Thursday, July 1, 2-6 p.m.: Health Department offices, 131 Coventry St.

Residents cannot register for the clinics in advance. To be eligible for the raffle, residents must show identification or a piece of mail with a Hartford address. Winners will be drawn in early July.

In Connecticut, the daily coronavirus test positivity rate has not jumped above 1% since late May. COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily declined in recent months, down from more than 1,100 in January to fewer than 40 this week.

However, vaccination rates vary across the state, with some of Connecticut’s largest cities having the highest rates of unvaccinated residents.

As of June 16, about 42% of all residents had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 35% have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Statewide, 61% of the population has received at least one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.

Hartford residents who need a ride to one of the clinics can schedule one by calling 3-1-1.

The prizes — one debit card and five packs of four season passes — are being paid for with city funds, according to the mayor’s chief of staff, Vasishth Srivastava. The city may use federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for more incentives in the future, he said.

Rebecca Lurye can be reached at rlurye@courant.com .

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Hartford, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#The Raffle#Homelessness#Rn#Footwear With Care#Hartford Healthcare#Health Department#American Rescue Plan#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Most unvaccinated people in Connecticut still open to getting COVID-19 shots, survey finds. Fear of side effects and missing work are main reasons for hesitance

A new survey of Connecticut residents shows that the majority of people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are open to vaccination, but that fears linger over side effects. According to preliminary results from DataHaven’s ongoing statewide survey, only 36% of unvaccinated adults in Connecticut (or about 7% of the state’s total adult population) say they definitely won’t get the vaccine. ...
West Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

West Hartford council to establish rules for marijuana sales

Following on the heels of Gov. Ned Lamont’s signing of legislation legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, West Hartford is exploring how it will regulate the sales and usage of cannabis in the town. In a statement release sent to media on June 22, prior to the Town Council’s meeting that evening, it was stated that mayor Shari Cantor will be introducing a suspense resolution to the ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Williamantic’s Boom Box Mile adds a non-binary gender category as Connecticut road races aim to become more inclusive

Connecticut race director Rich Baber puts on about 15-20 road races a year, and he wanted to be as inclusive as possible for any runner who wanted to enter. On Sunday, his Boom Box Mile race in Willimantic will offer a non-binary gender category for athletes who don’t identify as male or female. Baber offered the category in a race he directed in Middletown in May and plans to have the ...
Tolland, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Tolland Town Council plans return to in-person meetings, to keep hybrid option

At what could be its last virtual meeting on June 22, the Tolland Town Council discussed how it would comply with the expiration of Executive Order 7B. Resident Rebecca Risley expressed consideration for continuation of Zoom access to meetings, which enabled many who could not attend in person to participate in the meetings of the council, as well as other town boards and committees. “It’s ...