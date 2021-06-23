Hartford to raffle off $1,000 prize, Six Flag passes to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine

Michael Irvin, 33 of Hartford, receives his COVID-19 vaccination from Joanne Kombert, RN, during a community outreach event where the City of Hartford, Footwear with Care and Hartford HealthCare teamed up to provide Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations and new sneakers to community members experiencing homelessness at Bushnell Park Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Hartford. Kassi Jackson/Kassi Jackson

The city of Hartford is trying something unorthodox to entice more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

City residents who get vaccinated at a Health Department walk-up clinic will be entered into a raffle for a $1,000 debit card or a pack of season passes to Six Flags amusement park, Hartford announced Wednesday.

“If you’ve been waiting to get your vaccine, you’re not going to find a better opportunity than this,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

There are two upcoming clinics that qualify for the raffle:

Sunday, June 27, 2-6 p.m.: Cronin Park soccer field, 490 Granby St.

Thursday, July 1, 2-6 p.m.: Health Department offices, 131 Coventry St.

Residents cannot register for the clinics in advance. To be eligible for the raffle, residents must show identification or a piece of mail with a Hartford address. Winners will be drawn in early July.

In Connecticut, the daily coronavirus test positivity rate has not jumped above 1% since late May. COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily declined in recent months, down from more than 1,100 in January to fewer than 40 this week.

However, vaccination rates vary across the state, with some of Connecticut’s largest cities having the highest rates of unvaccinated residents.

As of June 16, about 42% of all residents had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 35% have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Statewide, 61% of the population has received at least one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.

Hartford residents who need a ride to one of the clinics can schedule one by calling 3-1-1.

The prizes — one debit card and five packs of four season passes — are being paid for with city funds, according to the mayor’s chief of staff, Vasishth Srivastava. The city may use federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for more incentives in the future, he said.

