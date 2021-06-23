Ford Heights man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting, denied bond

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a man in the face during the weekend in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County sheriff’soffice.

Jason Peden, 35, of Ford Heights, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 49-year-old Ford Heights man who was found bleeding from the mouth in the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane, according to authorities. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he remains hospitalized, officials said.

The 49-year-old identified Peden as the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.

After his arrest, Peden was taken to an area hospital for pain in his arm from an old gunshot wound, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, police said.

Peden was ordered held without bond at a hearing on Tuesday, officials said.