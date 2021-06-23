Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ford Heights, IL

Ford Heights man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting, denied bond

By Maggie Prosser, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 9 days ago

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a man in the face during the weekend in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County sheriff’soffice.

Jason Peden, 35, of Ford Heights, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 49-year-old Ford Heights man who was found bleeding from the mouth in the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane, according to authorities. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he remains hospitalized, officials said.

The 49-year-old identified Peden as the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.

After his arrest, Peden was taken to an area hospital for pain in his arm from an old gunshot wound, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He remained hospitalized as of Wednesday, police said.

Peden was ordered held without bond at a hearing on Tuesday, officials said.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Ford Heights, IL
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Police#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Man detained more than 60 times by Chicago police because of mistaken identity now in court fight with city

Days after Darren Cole went public last March about being detained by Chicago police more than 60 times because he shared a name with a man with a downstate warrant, the city helped clear the matter up. But the cooperation did not last long. Now the city of Chicago and Cole are embroiled in a more complicated and potentially protracted court fight over whether the department’s computer data ...