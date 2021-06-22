Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Making the best decision for your child when it comes to Kindergarten

KARE
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Children’s academics have been disrupted this past year as students participated in remote learning because of the pandemic. Some students have had an easier time than others adjusting to virtual classes with their teachers. And now, some parents who aren’t happy with how their children fared in virtual kindergarten are thinking about having their little ones repeat kindergarten in a real classroom next school year.

www.kare11.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Terre Haute, INwibqam.com

How prepared are Wabash Valley children when entering kindergarten?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – It is essential for children to begin school with a set of skills that provide a strong and lasting foundation for their education, according to the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success By 6 Impact Council. When children begin school behind it can lead to issues as they work to catch up with their classmates.
KidsPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Making a Connection with Your Child

MINT HILL, NC – It is important that we continue to make emotional connections with our children each day. It’s easy to miss the opportunity to connect with our children. What are some things that we can do as parents to ensure that we don’t allow busyness to swallow up our opportunities to make a positive connection? Giving frequent hugs throughout the day is ideal, however, if that’s not possible, give a good squeeze in the morning and a snuggle before bedtime. Affirming our children with physical touch is important to maintaining our emotional connection with them. Put down your electronic device and make eye contact with your child when he is talking to you. Doing this will make a significant impact on your child and remind him that he is important to you. When one activity or task is ending and a new one is about to begin, use your child’s name to get his attention, and make eye contact to soften the transition. If your child struggles with transitioning from one activity to the next, it’s important to make a positive emotional connection. Listen to your child. Do your best to see things from his perspective. Allow your child the opportunity to share his feelings without interruption. You may be surprised at what he is willing to share when he knows he has your undivided attention. follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

Pre Kindergarten at Grace Preschool

Our philosophy at Grace embodies these traits. We believe in play. We believe in respecting children. We believe children are intelligent, capable beings who love to learn and grow. At Grace Preschool, we have lots of exciting schooling options for our students from 2 years old to First Grade. Our...
Relationshipslocal21news.com

How to get information on holding your child back a year in school

There's a new law that permits parents, guardians, and students to have their children or themselves repeat their grade because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30, 2021, Governor Wolf signed Act 66 of 2021 into law. This law allows students who were enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to repeat their grade level to make up for any learning loss due to the pandemic, even if the student met requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Make Your Child’s Summer A Work of Art!

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Goose Grease. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More. Is your budding young artist looking to get creative this summer? Well parents, this isn’t your typical stick figure fridge drawing situation – this is Goose Grease’s Summer Workshop Series. The 2021 Summer Curriculum includes everything from Japanese wood prints to exploring the worlds of Narnia and The Hobbit through immersive, 3D art. The 6-week series is gaining momentum so quickly that owners Anna and Juan Donado are adding two more weeks of programming at the end of August.
Public Healthladatanews.com

Pandemic EBT Benefits Coming!

Eligible Louisiana Families could Receive up to $120 per Month, per Student. Eligible Louisiana families will soon be receiving Pandemic EBT Benefits for the 2020-2021 school year to help cover the cost of meals while students were learning remotely or in a hybrid model. We want to make sure families know these benefits are coming and not to throw out their cards (attached)!
Fresno, CAtribuneledgernews.com

This Fresno school is one of the best in the nation. Here's how to enroll your child

Jun. 25—U.S. News and World Report recently said University High School, a music-based charter school in Fresno, was among the top 100 schools in the United States. During the 2018/19 school year, more than 98% of graduates performed well on state language arts testing, and more than 87% met or exceeded state mathematics standards, according to the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress.
Educationtwollow.com

Tips For Selecting The Best Preschool in Singapore For Your Child.

Early childhood education lays a strong foundation for lifelong success of your child and hence you will need to pay attention to the quality of education that you offer to your child. Along with improving behavior for future learning, the right kind of facility also plays an important role in improving the cognitive development of your child.
Theater & Dancemomblogsociety.com

Ways to Help Your Child When Bullied at School

It’s frustrating when you know that your child gets bullied at school. You will also feel enraged because it’s not the environment you wish for your child to have while learning. However, there are ways to deal with this situation. Consider these tips to help your child overcome bullying. Talk...
EducationGunnison Times

Transforming education must start with the ABCs

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us opportunities to re-evaluate “business as usual” and adapt to our brave new world. But it’s the tried-andtrue principles that bring me to this piece. Since the shockwave of uncertainty at the start of a global crisis in March 2020, I have found myself often returning to the basics of why I chose a path in education, and why I am so deeply committed to education.
Saginaw County, MInbc25news.com

Morley: Make a difference and be your best self

As the third-largest employer in Saginaw County, Morley constantly has opportunities listed on its career site, which gives people from all walks of life a chance. While skills and qualifications are important, Morley views them as only part of the hiring equation. The company truly cares about empowering you to use your talents to make a difference wherever you are in the organization. In other words, Morley helps you find positions where you can be the best version of yourself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy