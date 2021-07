The Amber Ruffin Show host will travel to Tokyo to offer her own unique, comedic analyses of the Tokyo Games. A former gymnastics coach, Ruffin will also rely on her personal experiences. As Deadline points out, Ruffin became a fixture on Late Night with Seth Meyers thanks to the Olympics. The "Amber Says What" segment was created after she saw the shirtless flagbearer from Tonga in the 2016 Olympics.