‘Kate Plus 8’ Alum Mady Gosselin Shares Rare Photo With Her Dog Amid Family Drama: ‘2 Besties’

By Megan Heintz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
 9 days ago

Kate Plus 8 alum Mady Gosselin made a rare appearance on social media amid drama with her family.

“Two besties in an open field,” the former TLC star, 20, captioned the photo with her dog via Instagram on Tuesday, June 22. Prior to sharing the snap with her fans, the college student hadn’t posted on her account since May 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ05k_0ad8bH3D00
Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

The sighting comes on the heels of drama with her parents, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin. The former couple, who wed in 1999 and split in 2009, have been in a battle of he-said, she-said for years. Most recently, Jon, 44, revealed his hopes to reconcile with six of his estranged children.

“I always have hope,” Jon told HollywoodLife in June 2021 of Cara, Mady, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel. Currently, the reality TV dad has full custody of daughter Hannah and her brother Collin. “I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that.”

“I kind of just have to hold on to hope and not give up and let them know that I love them and I’m here no matter what. I’m not going to give up but I can’t dwell on the whys and hows,” he continued. “I just have to focus on getting myself right and the ones that are here and doing the best that I can and being centered and being in a good relationship and focusing on myself as well.”

The DJ previously shared his wishes to reconcile during the March 5 episode of the Dr. Oz Show, telling the kids he has no “hard feelings” and they are “welcome” anytime.

Now that his children moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, it seems there’s less of a chance he’ll get to see them.

“[Kate] doesn’t care what Jon thinks [about her move],” an insider exclusively divulged to In Touch after listing their former home. “Kate has her reasons for choosing North Carolina. He’s not trying to fight with Kate anymore.”

As for Mady, she’s “trying to stay out” of the turmoil surrounding her loved ones, a separate source said, revealing that school is “her priority” at this time. “Mady keeps her distance from her dad. She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent.”

“She’s in school and moving forward,” the insider added. “Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

