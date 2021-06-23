Someone Left an Astounding $16,000 Tip at a Londonderry, New Hampshire Bar

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men will be replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh will be leaving from the exact same location as their fathers did; Wilkinson Park on New York Avenue in South Portland. The brave four will start their trip on Tuesday, July 6, at Noon. The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.