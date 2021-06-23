State creates new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has launched a new pilot program to help local law enforcement agencies recruit and retain a diverse workforce. The Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment’s new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is an entry-level leadership development program that will operate in partnership between law enforcement agencies and institutions of higher education in Ohio. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors who will help develop students’ leadership skills and prepare them for a law enforcement career.www.13abc.com