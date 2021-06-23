Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

State creates new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has launched a new pilot program to help local law enforcement agencies recruit and retain a diverse workforce. The Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment’s new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is an entry-level leadership development program that will operate in partnership between law enforcement agencies and institutions of higher education in Ohio. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors who will help develop students’ leadership skills and prepare them for a law enforcement career.

www.13abc.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Beavercreek, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Park Police#Wtvg#Cedarville University#Central State University#Dublin Police Department#Lebanon Police Department#Xenia Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Safety concerns prompt second Florida condo building to evacuate

The city of North Miami Beach on Friday mandated the immediate evacuation and closure of an apartment building following a failed inspection. A report on the Crestview Towers Condominium found structural and electrical concerns that prompted Miami officials to take immediate action, The Miami Herald reports. The 156-unit building, built...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.