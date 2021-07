There are some who would probably call what I'm about to say the worst kind of blasphemy. To them I say: Sorry, but it's true. The classic Wayfarers from the middle of the 20th century—the ones you see on vintage photos of movie stars and old family pictures of your grandpa in his "damn, Grandpa was cool back in the day" era—are not the best Wayfarers. They've got the shape down, no doubt. But the aggressive tilt forward, jutting the bridge out and forcing the bottom of the frames to sit perilously close to (or on) your cheeks? That's just a pain, man.