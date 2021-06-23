This Is Geoffrey Zakarian's Ultimate Secret Ingredient

KTVL's Trish Glose interviews former news producer and author David Page about his life in news and creating the hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," on the Food Network. He recently wrote the book, "Food Americana," which is all about the cuisine of America and how it came about. David tells stories from his former news days, the moment he got burned out, and what he decided to do next. After many show ideas to the Food Network that were turned down, the idea of doing a show on diners really hit home with the network's producers, and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" was born. David also talks about his love of cooking, the best way to prepare lobster, the perfect roast chicken, and how he makes the best Jewish Italian red sauce in New Jersey.