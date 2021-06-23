Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Is Geoffrey Zakarian's Ultimate Secret Ingredient

By Savanna Swain-Wilson
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrity chef, restauranteur, television host, and cookbook author Geoffrey Zakarian is nothing short of an icon in the celebrity food world. And it's not just because of the snazzy suits he wears in the kitchen. A student of classic French cuisine (he worked under the famous Alain Sailhac at Le Cirque in New York City), Zakarian is admired by fans and fellow chefs for his refined palette and expertise (via Montage Magazine). As a host of "The Kitchen" and a judge on "Chopped," he's always eager to share his wealth of culinary knowledge with others, frequently offering tips on how to make even the most ordinary of dishes taste like pure luxury.

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Zakarian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Network#Secret Ingredient#Food Drink#French#Montage Magazine#Aol#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart Says These 5 Toppings Make The Perfect Hot Dog

Hot dogs are a classic American food no matter if you enjoy them from stands year round or you love to grill them up during the summer months. Even if you aren't a huge fan of hot dogs, you've likely heard about the warring differences between a New York style hot dog and a Chicago hot dog. Though the base can vary slightly between a grilled frank and a grilled sausage, it really all comes down to an argument over the toppings.
TV & Videosmashed.com

This Is The Worst Food Geoffrey Zakarian Ever Ate As A Chopped Judge - Exclusive

When it comes to cooking competitions, each and every premise is a little different. Some contestants may know exactly what they'll be making before filming, while for others, they're completely taken by surprise. That shock and awe element is exactly what makes watching cooking shows such as Food Network's "Chopped" such fun. Contestants are able to take a walk around the kitchen pantry to browse the available ingredients before a round starts (via AV Club), but the mystery basket is still a complete secret, and it can contain any ingredient from A to Z that must be used.
Recipeswitanddelight.com

11 Secret Ingredients to Add to Your Cooking Routine

Editor’s Note: As we approach the official start of summer, our current cooking approach tends to be driven mostly by simplicity and ease. But that doesn’t mean we can’t infuse unique ingredients into our recipes to give them a bit of extra oomph (and a LOT of additional flavor). In this post Kate originally penned in 2019, she’s sharing eleven of those ingredients. They’re ingredients you may not regularly use yourself that could make a big impact on your next dish. Read on for all the info…
RecipesThe Guardian

Yotam Ottolenghi’s secret ingredient: black garlic

Black garlic has a really lovely deep umami flavour that reminds me of liquorice and balsamic vinegar. It’s quite sweet and savoury at the same time, with some hint of garlic in the background. Essentially, it’s just fresh garlic heads left at a particularly low temperature – between 60-90C with...
TV & VideosKTVL

Episode 133 : "Former newsie, Triple D was his idea, the best Jewish-Italian red sauce"

KTVL's Trish Glose interviews former news producer and author David Page about his life in news and creating the hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," on the Food Network. He recently wrote the book, "Food Americana," which is all about the cuisine of America and how it came about. David tells stories from his former news days, the moment he got burned out, and what he decided to do next. After many show ideas to the Food Network that were turned down, the idea of doing a show on diners really hit home with the network's producers, and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" was born. David also talks about his love of cooking, the best way to prepare lobster, the perfect roast chicken, and how he makes the best Jewish Italian red sauce in New Jersey.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Grilled Cheese with Blackberry, Balsamic and Basil | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rach pairs her grilled cheese sandwich with a tart blackberry-basil mash sweetened with aged balsamic vinegar. Rach likes to serve...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Garum Could Be The Next Instagram Foodie Trend

When you need to add an umami blast to your food, you can't go wrong with a splash of garum. According to Gourmet Traveller, this sauce dates back to ancient Rome when artisans placed the fresh entrails of fish into vats and the occasional herb to ferment into a pungent, concentrated sauce. While the world lacked this sauce for years, a rising generation of chefs have rediscovered garum and have started to incorporate the sauce into dishes to add a punchy hit of fish flavor. Thanks to a dynamic Danish restaurant, you might end up finding garum at your local grocer instead of an exclusive ingredient at the finest restaurants.
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

How Wolfgang Puck gave me the confidence to master a risotto recipe

As many people are devouring the Wolfgang documentary on Disney+, the David Gelb documentary is more than stunning visuals on a plate. While the story of the resilient man is just as important as Wolfgang Puck and his rise to celebrity chef stardom, the reality is that Puck would not be that culinary legend if it was not for his food vision or his delicious dishes like this mushroom risotto recipe.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

French Onion Dip Will Take Your Mashed Potatoes To The Next Level

Mashed potatoes don't get enough credit as the quintessential dinner side dish, especially outside of holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hear me out! They take less than 30 or so minutes to mash up (literally) and a majority of their cooking time is spent on the stove boiling in water. This makes them a great multi-tasking dish, allowing you to prepare or fix up an additional side at the same time. Or, get a head start on cleaning up the kitchen. You have to do it eventually.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

What Judging MasterChef: Legends Is Really Like For Aarón Sánchez

After an iconic 10th season full of surprises, intense challenges and more scrutiny than ever before, "MasterChef" has taken a chance to pivot in the new decade, following in the footsteps of "Top Chef All Stars" to produce "MasterChef: Legends." The new season's format adds an additional element to the show, bringing some culinary dynamos to the judges table, the likes of whom haven't been featured on the show before, in order to help choose the home chefs to be included in this year's lucky top bunch of competitors, according to Guilty Eats.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem People Have With Gordon Ramsay's Pegao Recipe

Previous seasons of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" have come under fire for subjecting the daily diets of non-Western cultures to a lens that at best exoticizes and at worst dabbles in the type of xenophobia that goes "Look at gross things people eat." Even though the third season had to chart a more domestic course, it's still managed to draw criticism for mishandling its subject matter.
RecipesBHG

Ina Garten Just Shared a Delicious Rosé Sangria Recipe That's Perfect for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ina Garten inspired a lot of home cooks (myself included) on social media throughout the days stuck at home over the past year. She shared delicious seasonal recipes, essential kitchen tips, and kept us entertained with giant cocktails. In her latest Instagram post approaching the Fourth of July Weekend, the Barefoot Contessa notes how everyone is "starting to come out of their caves" and is ready to celebrate. And what better way to get the party started than with a very large pitcher of fruity sangria? (Emphasis on large because guests can actually come over now!)
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

Bon Appetit recipe for pan-seared sourdough ‘bread steak’ sparks amusement from readers: ‘It’s definitely toast’

A Bon Appetit recipe for “bread steak” has baffled readers who are questioning how the final result is any different from toast.Last week, writer David Tamarkin shared a recipe in the outlet for the bread steak, in which he explained that he turned to the dish when he wanted “a slab of something absolutely lavish” on his plate after giving up steak for environmental reasons.Explaining that cauliflower steak doesn’t cut it, Tamarkin said “instead, my carnivore’s palate led me to the Bread Steak. A custard-soaked, Parmesan-crusted chunk of sourdough - essentially savory French toast - that really is decadent in...
Behind Viral Videos12tomatoes.com

How To Make TikTok’s Two-Ingredient ‘Candy Grapes’

TikTok has seen a lot of trends come and go over the past few months, especially where food is concerned. We can hardly keep up, if we are being honest. The feta cheese trend had us in a headlock when it first came around and we fear that this food trend is going to be no different.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Carla Hall Reveals Her Favorite Recipes To Make With Tostitos - Exclusive Interview

Chef Carla Hall has navigated many careers over the years. She is perhaps best known as a stand-out competitor on "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All Stars," as well as being a host on "Worst Cooks in America," talk show "The Chew," and many more food television favorites. The best-selling author and television staple's success in the culinary world wasn't a given, however. Hall went to Howard University's business school and worked as an accountant after graduation. After a couple of years, she decided to travel across Europe as a runway and print model, before her passion for food could translate into the possibility of new career. She returned to the U.S., attended culinary school and worked in kitchens around Washington D.C., before starting her own culinary business and specialty cookie line. Today, Hall is also known for writing multiple cooks centered around Soul Food and comfort food.