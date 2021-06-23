James sues Niagara-Wheatfield schools
State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Niagara Wheatfield School District, claiming the district failed to respond to sexual assault and bullying withing the schools.www.audacy.com
State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Niagara Wheatfield School District, claiming the district failed to respond to sexual assault and bullying withing the schools.www.audacy.com
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.https://www.audacy.com/wben