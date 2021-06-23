Cancel
Buffalo, NY

James sues Niagara-Wheatfield schools

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 10 days ago

State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Niagara Wheatfield School District, claiming the district failed to respond to sexual assault and bullying withing the schools.

WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben
