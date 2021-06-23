Microsoft Seems to be Rolling Out Xbox Series X Server Blades for xCloud
Xbox has recently announced that customers would be seeing a noticeable improvement in cloud gaming, as the tech giant has plans to replace the Xbox One S server blades with Xbox Series X. Many users have been reporting that many games including the likes of Rainbow Six Siege have already started showing improvements in loading times and updated graphical options. Over on Twitter, The Verge’s Tom Warren uploaded a clip of Rainbow Six Siege running on xCloud with the 120 FPS option, which would only be available on the Xbox Series X hardware.gamingbolt.com