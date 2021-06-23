Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Microsoft Seems to be Rolling Out Xbox Series X Server Blades for xCloud

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox has recently announced that customers would be seeing a noticeable improvement in cloud gaming, as the tech giant has plans to replace the Xbox One S server blades with Xbox Series X. Many users have been reporting that many games including the likes of Rainbow Six Siege have already started showing improvements in loading times and updated graphical options. Over on Twitter, The Verge’s Tom Warren uploaded a clip of Rainbow Six Siege running on xCloud with the 120 FPS option, which would only be available on the Xbox Series X hardware.

gamingbolt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xcloud#Cloud Gaming#Xcloud#Rainbow Six Siege#Verge#Ps3#Ps Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
SONY
Related
SoftwareEngadget

Microsoft rolls out the first Windows 11 preview

Windows fans and developers can get their first taste of Windows 11 today, as Microsoft has begun rolling out the first preview for Windows Insiders. The build will show off the operating system's refined interface, with a centered taskbar and redesigned Start menu, as well as its improved window management. But you'll have to wait a bit for some of the more advanced features, like the integrated Microsoft Teams chat and Android app compatibility. To try out the Windows 11 preview build, you can sign up on the web or from the "Windows Insider Program" section in Windows 10's settings.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Xbox Series X wireless controller takes rare price cut at Amazon and Microsoft

The Xbox Series X wireless controller (also compatible with previous systems) hasn't seen too many discounts over the last few months. The cheapest Carbon Black model, in fact, hasn't seen a price close to $50 since the end of January. However, both Microsoft and Amazon are changing that today, with a selection of Xbox controller deals that are offering both rare savings and, in some cases, record low prices.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X monitors promise to supercharge your gaming

Microsoft is working on making it easier to find a display that can get the most out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This effort will come in the form of an expanded “Designed for Xbox" program. It will highlight monitors and screens with multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K, HDR and variable refresh rate, all of which Microsoft promises will "deliver an immersive, high fidelity experience unlike anything seen before."
Video GamesTechRadar

Xbox Series X restock: Amazon has now sold out

Update: Amazon briefly had Xbox Series X in stock, but it now looks like the console and available bundles have sold out. We'll be keeping our eye on the retailer to see if any more stock appears, so stay tuned to TechRadar. Amazon has Xbox Series X stock right now,...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Xbox Design Lab Returns for Xbox Series X

Microsoft is bringing back the Xbox Design Lab for Xbox Series X controllers. The company announced June 17 that the custom controllers will be available in the U.S., Canada, and most European countries. Priced at $69.99, customizations include millions of different variants with the ability to add personalized engraving. With this feature extended to the Xbox Series X model, consumers will now be able to change the color of every aspect of their Xbox controller. Color customizations include, but are not limited to, the controllers bumpers, thumb sticks, D-pad, and option buttons.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Some games start to update to Xbox Series X

Microsoft is starting to update some video games from Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) to the Xbox Series X version. After confirming that this transition would begin to take place very soon, from The Verge have verified that works like Yakuza: Like a Dragon Y Rainbow Six Siege yes run the new generation version when using the services of streaming de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Series X will have new stock in the Microsoft Store in Spain: When can it be purchased?

Semiconductor shortages and the coronavirus pandemic have prevented PS5 and Xbox Series X from hitting stores normally. The companies believe that the situation will not normalize until next year, so those who are interested in acquiring one of the new systems have to be very attentive to stock replenishments. Xbox has announced through social networks that there will be new units of its most powerful machine Today June 22 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Where? In the Microsoft Store.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Microsoft announces new monitors designed for Xbox Series X / S consoles

Microsoft has announced the first three optimized gaming monitors for your consoles Xbox Series X / S. They are all part of the company’s Designed for Xbox program. As noted in one Xbox Wire blog post, Microsoft collaborated with Acer, ASUS, and Philips to create gaming monitors that will take full advantage of the Xbox Series X / S hardware. In addition, they will support HDMI 2.1, which allows higher resolutions and higher refresh rates.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

xCloud games are finally getting an Xbox Series X-powered upgrade

Microsoft promised on June 10th that it was in the “final stages” of upgrading its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) datacenters with Xbox Series X hardware — and nearly two weeks later, it seems as if you can finally play games on that new hardware. Some xCloud games are now showing upgraded graphics options in their settings menus that would otherwise only be available on the Xbox Series X, or are loading much faster on xCloud than they used to.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is $10 off for Costco members

Amazon Prime Day is officially behind us, and while many of the event’s best deals still linger, some retailers are already moving on to bigger—or at least different—things. Take Costco, for example, which is currently offering a members-only deal on the Xbox Series S online, dropping the price from $300 to $290. The next-gen console shares many of the same characteristics as the Series X, yet, it has a slimmer build, less storage, and no disc drive. It also has less processing power, though, it’s still compatible with all the same games, as well as most Xbox One titles. It’s a small discount, but the Series S is hard to come by at any price. Read our review.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Persistence Enhanced rolls out to Xbox Series X|S

Having first gathered up critical acclaim on VR, The Persistence soon moved to more standard console fare with launch on Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC. Now though the next step is being taken as The Persistence Enhanced arrives on Xbox Series X|S, just a short while after we saw the upgrades hit PC and PS5.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) rolls out to everyone and it works on Linux

As someone who uses cloud gaming quite often, I've been really impressed with the technical side of Stadia overall. A little less so with GeForce NOW (GFN) as the game performance varies wildly there and so I was keen to try out Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) but sadly, it's currently pretty laughable. The games look quite good and seem to perform well enough but wow — that is some serious input lag. For cloud gaming, input lag is one of the biggest issues and Stadia / GFN have it down quite nicely but here Xbox Cloud Gaming has problems.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Chivalry 2 – Xbox Series X Review

Medieval battles have been the fantasy of every young boy, teenager, man and especially gamer for generations. Fuelled by movies like Excalibur, Braveheart, Gladiator and in more recent years experienced through games like For Honor, Mordhau, Mount & Blade and the previous title in this current game series we are reviewing, Chivalry. Chivalry 2 launched recently and expands and improves on the hack and slash large PVP battles of it’s predecessor but now with the power of the latest PC gaming hardware, PS5 and Xbox Series X spurring it into battle. Does Chivalry 2 emerge victorious? Let’s see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy