Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Is Co-Sleeping Safe for Babies?

By Karen B. Gibbs
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a new mom, there’s nothing like having your baby close to you when you sleep. But is co-sleeping with a baby under a year old safe? That may depend on what baby co-sleeping means to you. About 3,400 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly every year while...

www.nbcchicago.com
Community Policy
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Babies#Safe Sleep#Co Sleeping#Cdc#Consumer Product#Cdc#Aap#Sids#Md#Wellspan Health#4moms#Dream Baby Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Relationships
Related
Women's Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Antidepressants Safe for Mother and Baby During Pregnancy

Women with depression and other mood disorders are generally advised to continue taking antidepressant medications during pregnancy. The drugs are widely considered safe, but the effect of these medications on the unborn fetus has remained a topic of some concern. Now, researchers have found that maternal psychiatric conditions - but not the use of serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) - increased the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delay (DD) in offspring.
Healthaappublications.org

Safe sleep: Proper transition of NICU patients begins before discharge

The baby was extremely premature and weighed 600 grams but was doing well on high-frequency ventilation. Yet the young mother appeared upset. “Why are you trying to kill my baby?” she blurted out. When asked why she thought that, she said the baby should be sleeping on her back. Her point was well-taken. She had not been given the education and reassurance that her baby’s medical needs were being provided in the safety of the highly specialized neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) environment and that the baby would be transitioned to sleep on her back closer to hospital discharge.
Odon, INWashington Times-Herald

Safe Haven Boxes save babies lives

ODON — Safe Haven Boxes have saved the lives of 10 newborn babies in Indiana since November 2017. Monica Kelsey made that statement last week as the keynote speaker at the third annual Family Life Services' Gift of Life Banquet at the Simon J. Graber Complex last week. Kelsey is...
Hamilton County, OHspectrumnews1.com

Safe Sleep Tour aims to protect infant lives

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Job and Family Services are working to reverse a trend where infant mortality has increased due to unsafe sleeping conditions. Last year, 21 infants passed away from unsafe sleeping situations in Hamilton County, according to Hamilton County Job and Family Services (HCJFS). That's why the organization...
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Key to Good Sleep for Toddlers Starts in Infancy

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Introducing bedtime routines very early in life can improve sleep habits in the toddler years, according to a new study. Almost 500 new mothers were first surveyed when their infants were 3 months old. They were questioned again when the children were 12 months, 18 months and 24 months.
Healthaappublications.org

Transition to a Safe Home Sleep Environment for the NICU Patient

Of the nearly 3.8 million infants born in the United States in 2018, 8.3% had low birth weight (ie, weight <2500 g) and 10% were born preterm (ie, gestational age of <37 weeks). Ten to fifteen percent of infants (approximately 500 000 annually), including low birth weight and preterm infants and others with congenital anomalies, perinatally acquired infections, and other diseases, require admission to a NICU. Every year, approximately 3600 infants in the United States die of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), unknown and undetermined causes, and accidental suffocation and strangulation in an unsafe sleep environment. Preterm and low birth weight infants are 2 to 3 times more likely than healthy term infants to die suddenly and unexpectedly. Thus, it is important that health care professionals prepare families to maintain their infant in a safe home sleep environment as per recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Medical needs of the NICU infant often require practices such as nonsupine positioning, which should be transitioned as soon as medically possible and well before hospital discharge to sleep practices that are safe and appropriate for the home environment. This clinical report outlines the establishment of appropriate NICU protocols for the timely transition of these infants to a safe home sleep environment. The rationale for these recommendations is discussed in the accompanying technical report “Transition to a Safe Home Sleep Environment for the NICU Patient,” included in this issue of Pediatrics.
KidsMedicalXpress

Consistent bedtime routines in infancy improve children's sleep habits through age 2

Consistent bedtime routines and activities such as reading books and cuddling with caregivers beginning when infants are 3 months old promote better sleep habits through age 2, a recent study suggests. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that greater numbers of bedtime-related activities at age 3 months predicted...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
AdvocacyPosted by
Forbes

Baby Not Sleeping? New Sleep School Raises $4 Million And Guarantees A Good Night’s Sleep

As a fitness professional, Clifton Harski teaches people how important sleep is to health and wellness. But he himself hadn’t slept through the night for months. Harski’s second son, born in April 2020, slept in 30-minute stretches at best and only if he were lying on Harski’s chest in a rocking chair. A sleep consultant had concluded the baby was simply a terrible sleeper. By January 2021, Harski and his wife were at their wit’s end.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

NHS chief admits hospital was not a safe environment for mothers and babies

The chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has admitted the trust did not create an environment where midwives could provide safe care to women and babies.In a leaked message sent to staff at the trust on Thursday, and obtained by The Independent, Tracy Taylor, who took over as chief executive in 2017, told staff the revelations made for “difficult reading”.She said: “We fully accept that, although our maternity team are passionate about what they do, we have not created an environment where these same staff can provide a positive and safe experience for every family in their care, every...
Kidsaappublications.org

Thinking about melatonin to help kids sleep? Ask your pediatrician

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on children’s sleep, and more families are turning to melatonin supplements to help. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) encourages parents to talk with their pediatrician before their child takes melatonin supplements. Pediatricians can answer questions and offer guidance on how and when to use melatonin.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Struggling to sleep? These tips will get you back to sleeping like a baby

Is your sleep not what it used to be? Does your mind race when your head hits the pillow? Do you wake up at 4am and struggle to fall back asleep? Are you feeling drowsy and sleep-deprived no matter how many hours you spend in bed?For many people, sleeping poorly was the norm before the pandemic. Then the stress, anxiety and disruptions made our nightly slumber worse, giving rise to terms such as “coronasomnia” to describe the surge in sleep disturbances last year. But recently, sleep experts noticed something that astonished them: more than a year into the pandemic, our...
Weight Lossdailyhealthpost.com

Study: Turmeric more Effective than Prozac at Treating Depression

It’s common knowledge in the natural health world that pharmaceuticals often (if not always) do more harm than good. It’s also clear that foods, herbs, and other natural sources can offer similar benefits without those nasty side effects. Once again, our beliefs have been affirmed by science: A recent study...
Carsbestproducts.com

8 Infant Car Seats to Safely Bring Your Baby Home in Style

Having a great infant car seat is absolutely essential, and typically, it's one of the first things you buy as an expectant parent. Not only are they wonderful to carry your child in and protect your child in the event of a collision, but they're also a necessity because hospitals won't discharge a child without making sure you have one. Choosing one feels like a huge deal — and it is — but we're here to help you pick the perfect model for your family.